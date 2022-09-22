90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto wears plunging top for magical birthday in Paris

Stephanie Matto enjoys a romantic birthday trip to Paris. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto celebrated her 32nd birthday in the city of love, and she captured some of her favorite moments to share on social media.

She was stylish while exploring Paris and doing a bit of shopping, clad in a plunging top and sneakers. Later in the night, Stephanie changed into a chic black outfit for a romantic dinner with her beau.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been dating her French boyfriend for quite some time, so she hopped on a plane to spend the special moment with him.

However, don’t expect to see a photo anytime soon as Stephanie has been keeping his identity private, and it seems she’s still not ready to go public with her mystery man.

Stephanie met her new boyfriend online after a failed attempt at love during her stint on 90 Day: The Single Life. After that, he flew her out to Paris, and they spent two wonderful weeks together.

Since then, the TLC personality has flown out to see him several times, and she often shares photos from her travels on social media. This time was no different, and while we’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the French man very soon, don’t count on it this time around.

Stephanie Matto in a plunging top while exploring Paris

The 90 Day Fiance star enjoyed a magical birthday as she explored the romantic city with her man and shared several pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.

It was a fun-packed day in Paris for Stephanie, who wore a plunging tan-colored top and a plaid mini skirt with sneakers and a leather jacket as she got ready for some retail therapy.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Stephanie snapped a photo while standing in the streets, and she also struck a pose on a sidewalk overlooking a lake. The newly minted 32-year-old didn’t leave empty-handed as she posted another photo holding a large shopping bag filled with birthday goodies.

Stephanie Matto wears a chic black dress for birthday dinner

The 90 Day Fiance star gave us another fashion moment after she changed into her second outfit of the day.

Later in the evening, she opted for a chic black tuxedo dress with a lacy undershirt and black boots for a romantic birthday dinner, assumedly with her French boyfriend.

Stephanie took a few photos inside the restaurant while holding a black bag with fringe details. She also posted a photo while enjoying a glass of white wine and a birthday dessert.

“Happy 32nd birthday to meeee from Paris 🤪!” the fart jar entrepreneur captioned the Instagram post, “Had the most magical day of shopping, food, and love!”

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.