90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto wears leggings and sneakers for day out in Paris

Stephanie Matto enjoys Paris for her birthday. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto is back in Paris exploring everything the city has to offer.

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is taking a break from her busy entrepreneurial life to unwind for a short vacation.

Stephanie wanted to celebrate her birthday in a big way, so she booked a flight to the romantic city.

Of course, while she’s in Paris, she’ll likely reunite with her boyfriend since the two are maintaining their long-distance relationship.

This isn’t her first time navigating the streets of Paris. She previously spent some quality time with her new partner there and shared those special moments with her followers.

Once again, Stephanie is giving her fans a glimpse at her glamorous life as she enjoys another day in Paris.

Stephanie Matto enjoys a day out in Paris

Stephanie shared a few photos with her 300K Instagram followers as she spent the day visiting popular tourist spots in Paris.

Stephanie wears a casual outfit while in Paris. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

She kept her outfit simple and casual wearing a black top, black leggings, and white sneakers. She completed her look with a dark green purse with gold chain shoulder straps.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Stephanie posed, showing off her comfortable look as she visited the Jardines de Versalles and enjoyed the beautiful architecture in the city.

Stephanie enjoys a day of exploration in Paris. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

She revealed in a separate Instagram post that she was celebrating her 32nd birthday which was filled with lots of food and shopping in the city.

Stephanie Matto is keeping her boyfriend a secret

Since she’s been in her new relationship, Stephanie has kept the details of her new beau under wraps. She’s only revealed that he is French and travels to visit her as often as he can.

While she says she is very happy in her relationship, she has yet to reveal his face to her fans. Stephanie has shared that she wants to keep this relationship out of the spotlight for as long as possible.

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance may recall her rocky relationship with Erika Owens while on the show. The two attempted to recreate the spark they had online once they met in person. Unfortunately, they realized they weren’t as compatible as they hoped they were.

After ending things with Erika, Stephanie remained single for a while as she created her businesses and focused on herself. Eventually, she met her new partner online and says it has been her best relationship so far.

Stephanie has stated that she wants to protect her boyfriend from the public scrutiny she’s faced and will keep his identity private.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.