90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto strikes a pose in silk mini dress and heels

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Stephanie Matto struck a pose in a slinky black dress and red heels.

Stephanie made her debut on 90 Day Fiance during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, when she and Erika Owens made history as the first same-sex couple to appear on the hit franchise.

Stephanie and Erika’s relationship didn’t work out, and Stephanie went on to appear on several 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, including 90 Day: The Single Life, where she continued her quest for love.

During this season of 90 Day Diaries, Stephanie revealed that she finally found love after a long bout of celibacy.

Stephanie is currently dating her Parisian boyfriend, whom she affectionately refers to as Frenchie, and things seem to be going well between the couple.

In addition to her new relationship, Stephanie continues to focus on her untraditional side hustles. Stephanie began by selling her farts in jars to paying customers before venturing into selling boob sweat and farted-in bed sheets.

Stephanie Matto poses in slinky black dress and heels for bathroom selfie

Stephanie is also the founder of Unfiltrd, the adult platform she created after running into issues with OnlyFans.

A lot of Stephanie’s content on social media is related to her varied business undertakings. Sometimes, though, she shares pics with her fans just for fun and did just that recently with a bathroom selfie share.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stephanie posed from inside her bathroom while the song West Coast by Lana Del Rey played in the background.

Stephanie donned a form-fitting, silky black dress with a lacy, sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps that hugged her curves in all the right places. To further entice her followers, Stephanie pulled one side of her dress up, showing off some major leg as she gave her best serious expression to the camera.

The Connecticut native accessorized with a black handbag with a bedazzled border and red heels, wearing her shoulder-length blonde hair down and parted in the middle.

90 Day Fiance star undergoes ‘seriously drastic’ hair transformation

After sharing her bathroom pic with her 302,000 Instagram followers, Stephanie then took to her Stories once again, this time to announce a major change she recently underwent.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

“At a hair salon in nyc about to do something seriously drastic to my hair because i am having one of those moments in life,” she captioned the first slide, to which she added a gif that read, “here we go again.”

For her second slide, Stephanie revealed her new, long, blonde extensions as she posed for a serious selfie along with the words, “TA-DA!”

Stephanie continues to show her fans that she knows how to capture and keep their attention, whether it be through her peculiar business ventures or sharing snapshots from her daily life.

