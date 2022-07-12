90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto strikes a pose in corset dress, shares plan to auction a date

Stephanie is auctioning a date to one “very lucky” winner. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Stephanie Matto is auctioning off a date to one “very lucky” winner.

Stephanie was first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, debuting alongside her then-girlfriend Erika Owens as the first LGBTQ couple within the franchise.

Stephanie’s life after 90 Day Fiance has found her exploring controversial side hustles, including selling her farts in jars, bottles of her boob sweat, and her latest offering, slept-in fart sheets.

The Connecticut resident also launched her own platform, Unfiltrd, when she hit some roadblocks using OnlyFans. Now, she’s taking to Unfiltrd to offer one lucky customer a date with her.

90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Matto auctioning date to one ‘very lucky person’

Stephanie shared the news on Instagram in a post she captioned, “ONE very lucky person will get a 1 hour date with me. Bids are open NOW!”

“Head over to my Unfiltrd where you can place your bids! Auction ends in THREE DAYS! Have you ever dreamt of a date with me? Here’s your chance! 10% of proceeds will go to the @bethematch foundation ❤️🫶,” she concluded.

Be The Match is a nonprofit organization that allows registered donors to donate life-saving bone marrow and blood stem cells to patients in need.

Stephanie treated her 303K Instagram followers to three pics of herself in the carousel post, wearing a cream-colored corset dress that showed off her voluptuous curves. Stephanie wore her blonde, shoulder-length hair down and opted for natural makeup and no jewelry or accessories, letting her hair, skin, and body take center stage.

Stephanie got creative with her camera and tripod, giving a different facial expression in each shot. In the first snap, Stephanie made direct eye contact with the lens for the sultry capture as she placed one arm behind her head.

Giving a more serious face, Stephanie then looked up and to the side in the next slide and again made eye contact with the camera for the final shot.

Stephanie updates fans, highest bid reached $550

Stephanie also took to her Stories where she updated her fans on the status of her auction. As of Tuesday afternoon, Stephanie reported, “Bids for a date with me are up to 550 👀👀👀,” sharing a screenshot of one of the bids, adding, “This is getting interesting 😂😂”

Of course, Stephanie’s fans and critics had plenty to say about her latest business venture. Another 90 Day Fiance alum, Cortney Reardanz, stopped by the comments to show her appreciation for Stephanie’s dress: “This dress 😍🔥”

One comment, however, caught Stephanie’s attention and she felt it was worthy of being pinned.

“Do you fart on the first date?” one fan jokingly asked.

Stephanie remarked with a witty reply, telling her fan, “@simtargent silently yes.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.