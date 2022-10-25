90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto shows off ‘new look’ in busty top and leather skirt

Stephanie Matto gets busty in a leather outfit. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto gets a lot of hate for her provocative online persona, but now she’s embracing all the criticisms.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on social media making fun of the insinuations about herself as she sported a busty leather garb which she dubbed her “new look.”

However, the ensemble was very on-brand with the outfits she wears daily and constantly gets judged for, which was the point of her post.

She modeled a skimpy, long-sleeved top with a tie-neck and a cutout feature in the front, paired with a pleated leather skirt and knee-high leather boots as she strutted in her kitchen.

The caption on her video read, “When the only thing interesting about you is that you were on a reality show and that you sold smelly air in jars for thousands of [dollars].”

She also mimed the phrase, “Wow, well this is going to be my personality for the rest of my life,” over a TikTok clip.

The 90 Day Fiance star made light of the backlash she gets online while showing off her busty “new look” in the leather getup.

Whether it’s her skimpy attire, her behavior on reality TV, or her unusual fart jar endeavor — that has resulted in her making $200,000 — Stephanie can always expect to get tons of hate.

She recently bragged about being one of the most hated but richest cast members on the show along with her new BFF, Stephanie Davison.

However, the 32-year-old is embracing everything that’s been said about her, while making sure to promote her adult platform.

“Do we like the new look? 👻 I know I make my whole personality this but did you also know I’m founder of @unfiltrdofficial😜 and that myself and the creators on there make some amazing money!” noted Stephanie in her post.

Stephanie Matto gets support from Jibri Bell

After sharing the post on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance star seemingly got support from another TLC star who knows all too well about online hate, Jibri Bell.

“If only people understood that you are the brightest entrepreneur on TLC… 😂,” commented Jibri, who was accused of clout chasing after his debut on the show last season.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Several months ago, Jibri and Stephanie got into a heated altercation online over a comment made by the fart-jar entrepreneur on a post where he was auctioning off his ripped pants.

However, it seems the two have squashed their beef, and now Jibri is coming to Stephanie’s defense. Either that, or he’s throwing more shade; who knows?

Either way, Stephanie has not responded to the comment.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.