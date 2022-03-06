90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto shares why she’s been silent about Ukraine, applauds Bethenny Frankel’s efforts

90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Matto applauded Bethenny Frankel’s efforts amid the Russo-Ukrainian War. Pic credit: STEPANKA/Bethenny Frankel/YouTube

With so many cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise speaking out amid the Russo-Ukrainian War, Stephanie Matto recently explained why she has remained silent.

Stephanie, who appeared in Season 4 of Before the 90 Days prior to starring in Season 2 of the spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, took to her Instagram Stories to share her reasons with her fans.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto explains why she’s been silent on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

“I have been hesitant to speak about the invasion of ukraine on my social media because i did not want to come across as disingenuous, misinformed, or insensitive,” Stephanie told her 299k Instagram followers.

She continued, “I am so upset by events happening in ukraine, and my heart goes out to the people of ukraine. I cannot even imagine what the families must be dealing with.”

Stephanie mentioned that she’s been keeping up with the war on the news every day and praised the Ukrainian residents for their “bravery and strength.” The Connecticut native also asked her fans to pitch some charities her way so she could donate.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

After receiving recommendations from her fans regarding which organizations to make donations to help the people of Ukraine, Stephanie then shared an Instagram Story from a celebrity who is using their fame to help Ukraine.

Stephanie Matto applauds Bethenny Frankel’s fundraising efforts

Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives of New York City alum, has already raised over $10 million for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees via her BStrong campaign.

“Just made my donation!” Stephanie wrote over top Bethenny’s Instagram Story. “Thank you everyone for your recommendations!”

“And shoutout to @bethennyfrankel for doing such an amazing thing!” Stephanie added.

Among some of the other cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise who have spoken out about the crisis in Ukraine are Yara Zara and Natalie Mordovtseva, both Ukrainian natives.

Yara recently told her fans that she is willing to pack a backpack and “go defend” her home country. Natalie updated her fans on her mom Nelia, a resident of Ukraine, letting them know she sought refuge from the war.

David Murphey’s former fiance Lana, from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, shared “very scary” footage from inside a bomb shelter in her home country of Ukraine.

We continue to wish everyone affected by the Russo-Ukrainian War safety amid this evolving situation.

