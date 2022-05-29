90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto reveals how she’s doing, admits to ‘stress’ and insecurity

Stephanie Matto shares with fans how she’s been feeling lately. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Matto has made a name for herself outside of the 90 Day Fiance franchise by starting her own businesses. She’s working to build her brand with alternative income streams and capitalizing on NFTs and cryptocurrency.

She’s also become a powerhouse in the adult content market and emphasizes the importance of everyone feeling empowered to make money off their creativity.

All this work, however, seems to be getting to Stephanie. She recently opened up about how she’s been doing since she stopped filming for TLC and how she’s coping with the pressures of being an entrepreneur.

Stephanie tells fans she’s feeling ‘stressed’

In an attempt to stay connected to her fans on social media, Stephanie recently opened herself up to a Q&A session on Instagram. She allowed her followers to ask her anything they’d been curious about.

One fan simply asked her, “How are you doing?” In response, Stephanie said, “I’m doing pretty good. Just getting through each day.”

She went on to say, “I’ve been stressed, a bit insecure, a bit in my head, and having some lows. But I think there will be some better days ahead (red heart emoji).”

These days, Stephanie is juggling a lot. She’s running her own entertainment website, allowing users to create adult content and earn money through subscription-based accounts. She’s also making her own money through unconventional methods like selling her farts in a jar and bottles of her boob sweat.

Stephanie is maintaining a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, who lives in Paris. She has yet to reveal his face to her followers but has posted her traveling overseas to visit with him.

Although she makes it seem like she’s handling all these things with ease, it’s understandable why Stephanie might feel some stress and even fatigue.

Stephanie has big plans for the future

Stephanie hopes to take her business ventures further and continue creating income streams for herself. She has found a market to sell her content and hopes to continue capitalizing on that.

While she says she hasn’t begun trying yet, Stephanie also revealed she hopes to become a mom someday. She shared that her struggles with aplastic anemia could make that process difficult, but she is remaining positive.

Stephanie has also shared that she is likely done with reality TV after her stint on The Single Life. She has been transparent about how the mean comments from viewers have affected her, and she is no longer interested in being on TV.

With her multiple business ventures, Stephanie says she is happy and wants to focus on growing her brand and continuing to make money on her terms.

