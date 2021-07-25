90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto reveals ‘depressive episode’ plus talks 100k monthly income on OnlyFans

Stephanie Matto reveals her battle with depression and talks OnlyFans income. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto constantly opens up to her viewers and followers on social media, and most recently she dished about her battle with depression and what caused the mental health flare-up.

Stephanie also dished on another controversial topic that people are often very curious about, her OnlyFans account. Many reality TV stars have been trying to cash in by joining the platform and you would be surprised at how much the popular YouTuber rakes in each month.

Stephanie Matto reveals battle with depression

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star does several Q&A with her Instagram followers each week. While answering her latest batch of questions, someone asked Stephanie if she was feeling better after she had previously opened up about her mental health battle.

“I’m doing great, I went through a really bad depressive episode last week. I think it was my medication,” responded Stephanie.

She continued, “…I was still recovering from a big trip and I was doing a lot of overanalyzing and self-doubting. I really dug myself into a deep self-pity hole and it took a few days to climb out.”

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

That “big trip” that Stephanie referred to was a European vacation that she recently enjoyed with her best friend, Heather — who viewers may remember during Stephanie’s stint on the TLC show. The BFFs made stops in Paris, Italy, and several other places and enjoyed the beaches and exotic cuisine before returning home to the U.S.

During the trip, Stephanie also had met a young girl who was born to a gay couple using eggs she donated while in college. The reality TV personality shared the emotional moment on social media last month.

Stephanie Matto is cashing in on OnlyFans

During her Instagram Q&A the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star was also asked about another topic that fans are always interested in, her OnlyFans account.

One Instagram user asked Stephanie how much she makes on the adult website and she confessed to raking in “40-100k a month. It really depends on the month and how much new content I am putting out.”

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie is one of the most successful reality TV personalities on OnlyFans and many other TLC stars have followed in her footsteps in hopes of cashing in from their reality TV notoriety as well. 90 Day Fiance stars such as Deavan Clegg, Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet, Larissa Lima, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, and Karine Staehle are just some of the names.

Most recently, Rebecca Parrot also joined the platform but made it clear that she would not be posting fully nude photos on the site.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.