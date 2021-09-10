90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto responds to nasty comments from latest post, says they are ’the worst I have gotten’

Stephanie Matto responds to crude online comments. Pic credit:@stepanka/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto is no stranger to nasty comments, but the remarks on her latest post rank among the worst she’s ever gotten. Stephanie’s raunchy online persona makes her a target for trolls and her most recent photo brought them out in droves.

Some of us know Stephanie from her stint on the TLC series, but even before she became a reality TV star, she was a popular YouTuber. She was also known for showing off scandalous photos and videos of herself on online platforms such as OnlyFans and she gets quite a bit of backlash for this as well.

These days Stephanie has her own adult platform which she has been promoting heavily on social media, but her latest photo is causing quite a stir.

Stephanie Matto responds to nasty comments

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star spoke out after receiving a slew of nasty comments on her latest post. Stephanie shared a photo on Instagram clad in black lingerie as she promoted her new platform.

However, the trolls came out in droves and had a lot of disparaging remarks about the photo. After an Instagram user commented on how awful the comments were, Stephanie shared a screenshot of that message and she had some words of her own.

“Thought I was overreacting to how bad the comments were on my last photo, but they are truly amongst the worst I have gotten,” wrote Stephanie.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She also noted, “FYI – I don’t really care what you think of my way of living bc I’ve been doing it for many years. And I don’t care what you think of my body…the people being mean are the same people who would chastise me for getting a BBL.”

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto gets backlash for sexy photo

In case you’re wondering what all the hoopla is about, don’t worry we’re getting to that. The photo causing all this drama is one where Stephanie is clad in black lingerie and her provocative pose shows off her butt.

As for the comments that followed, Stephanie was right, they are brutal.

“She’s just trash nothing more,” wrote one Instagram user.

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

Someone else added, “sounds like u are into porn for money.”

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

One person also said to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, “Honestly, I feel bad for your mother…No mother wants to raise daughter to be a port and selling pics of her body. Embarrassing.”

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

“This is sickening using your body this way. Have some class and self-respect,” noted someone else.

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

What do you think of Stephanie’s post? Is it too provocative for Instagram?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.