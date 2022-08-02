90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto responds to haters who tell her to get a ‘real job’

Stephanie told critics that she’s not a “one trick pony.” Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto had a stern message for her haters who suggested that she get a “real job.”

Since her time on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where she made history as one half of the first same-sex couple, alongside her then-girlfriend, Erika Owens, Stephanie has ventured into some atypical career choices.

Although Stephanie’s fame initially came from her appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, she has built her brand separately from TLC, making a mint off some unconventional side hustles.

Stephanie, a former stripper, first made headlines when she announced that she was in the surprisingly lucrative business of selling her farts in a jar before adding her boob sweat and farted-in sheets to the menu.

Stephanie’s peculiar career choices have received plenty of backlash from her critics. She recently took to Instagram to address comments from her haters who called her out for being a “one trick pony.”

Sharing a video with a voiceover, Stephanie lip-synced as she stood in front of her pool in a string bikini, as text across the screen read, “When your job consists of bottling boob sweat and farts for thousands of dollars online, and people constantly tell you to get a ‘real’ job.”

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto responds to critics who tell her to get a ‘real’ job

A voiceover could be heard saying, “You are 30… start acting your age,” before Stephanie responded, lip-syncing to the voice of Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies, “How about no?!”

She captioned her video, “You guys do know that’s not ALL I do right 😁? The real ones know that there is much more to me than meets the eye! Just check my Instagram bio sometime and maybe do some investigating to see all that I’ve done before you start calling me a one trick pony! And for all the girls that want to do what I do, come join me!”

Stephanie’s other entrepreneurial ventures

In addition to selling her farts and boob sweat, Stephanie launched her own platform, Unfiltrd, after she ran into issues with OnlyFans. She cited, “I ran into an issue with my OnlyFans, I was having a very hard time growing my following…I could not share my OnlyFans link or profile to promote it on any of my social media platforms.”

In addition to sharing content on Unfiltrd, where she touts herself as a “Reality TV star, viral sensation, YouTuber, TikToker, author, dog mom, co-founder of Unfiltrd,” she also hosts her own YouTube channel, STEPANKA. She works as a social media influencer as well, proving to her critics that she’s not, in fact, a “one trick pony.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.