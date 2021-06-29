Stephanie Matto meets little girl born from her donor eggs. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto experienced a very touching moment during her European vacation and she shared it on social media. The reality TV personality may have gotten a lot of hate during her stint on the popular TLC show, but this sweet moment might very well put her in a much different light.

Since leaving the show, Stephanie has been living her best life as she continues to make thousands of dollars as a YouTuber and one of the most successful stars on OnlyFans. She’s bought herself a fancy new home, her dream car and now she’s living it up on a European vacation with her friends.

Stephanie Matto meets couple who used her donor eggs

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star got a chance to experience something that most people never do, and it happened on her vacation, no less.

Stephanie recently shared a photo of herself and an adorable little girl in her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Got to meet a very sweet and special girl today.” As it turns out, there is a touching back story to the photo and Instagram user @90daythemelenatedway got the exclusive and posted about it on the social media platform.

“When @stepankamatto was in university, she donated her eggs to help pay her way through her studies & to offset the tremendous student loans, many Americans incur while they pursue an advanced degree,” read the post.

“Currently, on a European holiday, one of Stephanie’s first stops was Paris, France. What is absolutely beautiful about this story, is that Stephanie gave the gift of family. Many people struggle with fertility, want to start a family in the LGBTQA+ community and/or have a different journey to what creates their family. Seven years later, and Stephanie got to meet this amazing blessing for the first time, in Paris.”

Many people who read the sweet story were touched by the sentiment and noted that most donors never get a chance to meet the life they helped to create.

Stephanie Matto is having fun on European Vacation

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is certainly living her best life while on vacation with her BFF Heather. You may remember Heather as Stephanie’s long-time friend who fiercely defended her from the haters during her stint on the show and got her own share of backlash as a result.

Well, the TLC show certainly didn’t come between the two friends because these days, when they’re not enjoying alien-themed parties together, they’re enjoying the beaches and exotic food in Europe.

Both women have been posting tons of photos as they continue to explore the night nightlife in Paris, France, and the sights in Italy.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.