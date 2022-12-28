90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto in tight dress with thigh-high slit teases virtual date

Stephanie Matto teases virtual date. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto gave her social media followers a pleasant surprise when she teased a virtual date for only one lucky winner.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star further sweetened the deal with a slew of steamy photos showing off lots of skin in a stunning dress with a thigh-high slit.

She chose a popular Chinese-style dress made from silk material featuring pink, red, and white floral designs on a black background.

The outfit had a high neck with tiny cutout detail at the center and clung to Stephanie’s curves.

At first glance, the short-sleeved outfit seemed quite elegant however, a closer look revealed slits on both sides that came up to her waist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Known for her controversial photos that are often times NSFW, Stephanie often gets backlash for her scantily clad posts.

However, the TLC star continues to embrace her sexy side and her latest carousel of images on Instagram is quite tame compared to her other photos.

The post was to convince her followers to sign up on her platform and participate in an auction for a virtual date with her.

Stephanie Matto stuns in a silk high-slit dress

The 90 Day: The Single Life star rocked several confident poses as she modeled the high-slit dress in the Instagram post.

Stephanie opted for a clean and natural makeup look with neat browns and wispy lashes and winged eyeliner, and she finished off the look with a light shade of pink lipstick.

She styled her hair in a sleek updo with a few face-framing pieces in the front, keeping all the attention on her outfit.

In the first image, Stephanie placed a hand on her thigh, drawing attention to her bare leg.

Things got a little more risque in the next two slides as Stephanie showed just how easy it was to have a wardrobe malfunction in the skimpy outfit.

Stephanie Matto promotes her masterclass

Stephanie’s steamy post was just another way for her to advertise the latest promotion on her platform. However, the innovative entrepreneur has several other business ventures on her plate as well.

After gaining massive success with her fart jars, she’s now offering others a chance to replicate her success by joining her masterclass.

The fart jar entrepreneur was forced to retire after a slew of gassy foods– needed to fill orders– landed her in the hospital. Since then Stephanie has branched out with fart jar candles, and fart jar NFTs and now she’s added another business.

The TLC star shared the news about her build-a-brand program in an Instagram post.

“Guess who is out of retirement and back on the grind? And guess is going to be selling her mASSter class launching in less than a week to everyone wanting to learn from the best? 😝❤️🙌 so excited! More details coming soon!…” she wrote.

There’s more information about the program and how to enroll on Stephanie’s website where she promises to share her recipe for branding.

“Due to popular and unprecedented demand, I’ve finally decided to give in to my adoring fans and start selling my training program,” she noted.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on Discovery+.