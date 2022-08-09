90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto in blue mini dress gets ready for drastic hair change

Stephanie recently underwent a “seriously drastic” hair change. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto posed in a blue mini dress as she announced a “seriously drastic” hair transformation.

Stephanie, a 90 Day Fiance alum from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, isn’t one to shy away from sharing her personal life with her fans.

Since trading filming for 90 Day Fiance for her unconventional side hustles — namely selling her farts in jars, boob sweat, and farted-in sheets — Stephanie has shared plenty of her personal life with her followers on social media.

Also not one to shy away from showing some skin or plugging her unusual business ventures, Stephanie is an open book on Instagram.

Recently, the 32-year-old Connecticut native shared that she was undergoing a significant hair change because, as she put it, she’s having “one of those moments.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stephanie first shared a selfie as she posed in a pale blue mini dress with long sleeves. The blonde beauty accessorized with a pastel-printed handbag and clear heels as she placed one hand behind her head for the mirror selfie.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto poses in blue mini dress ahead of hair transformation

Stephanie was seated inside a salon in her next slide, still sporting her blue mini dress. She included a caption that read, “here we go again,” adding, “At a hair salon in nyc about to do something seriously drastic to my hair because i am having one of those moments in life 😂👀”

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

In her subsequent slides, Stephanie shared the results of her hair transformation, showing off her new long, blonde extensions.

“TA-DA!” read one photo, showing Stephanie posing with a closed-mouth smile before she polled her 302,000 Instagram followers. In the next slide, Stephanie posed with her new extensions and gave her fans the options to vote either “YASSS. LOVE IT” or “MISS THE SHORT HAIR!”

Stephanie’s followers prefer her new longer hair

Stephanie’s followers voted, and the consensus was that they preferred her with longer hair, with 73% of the votes revealing they loved her new look, while only 27% preferred her with short hair.

When she isn’t promoting her many business ventures on social media or posing for sultry photos to share with her followers on multiple platforms, Stephanie has been spending time with her Parisian boyfriend, Frenchie.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

A recent photo shared on her Instagram had Stephanie’s followers wondering if things have gotten ultra serious between herself and Frenchie. When she was snapped in a white, flowy dress during a recent trip to Arizona, she found herself explaining that it wasn’t a wedding dress.

One of Stephanie’s curious followers asked her if she got married in Arizona, and she explained that she and Frenchie had not actually tied the knot.

“No, although I realize my white dress I wore in photos gives that impression 😂,” was Stephanie’s reply.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.