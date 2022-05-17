90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto in bikini cools down with a popsicle

Stephanie Matto enjoys pool day with her dogs. Pic credit: Stepanka/YouTube

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto is known for heating up the internet with her sexy photos, and she did just that with her latest Instagram post.

Stephanie shared an image clad in a blue bikini while trying to cool down with an ice-cold popsicle.

The reality TV personality is living her best life with her two dogs, and her brand new pool and she’s sharing the moments with her social media followers.

Stephanie recently admitted that the structure was complicated to build and cost her a lot of money, but now that the pool is complete she’s taking full advantage of it. And it seems her dogs will agree that the large backyard pool is money well spent.

Stephanie Matto cools down in a blue bikini and popsicle

90 Day: The Single Life star recently shared photos from her day hanging out by the pool with her two dogs and she dressed for the occasion.

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram page, Stephanie showed one of her dogs swimming outside. But first, the TLC personality put on her blue two-piece bikini and took a few sexy photos before joining in on the fun.

In one image, Stephanie is all dolled up with her wavy hair and red lipstick while striking a sexy pose. In another photo, the 31-year-old enjoyed captured the moment when she enjoyed an ice-cold popsicle.

The other photos and videos showed that the backyard fun continued as Stephanie finally joined her pug, Frankie in the water. In the video, Frankie could be seen swimming around and having a grand time.

We didn’t get a glimpse of her other dog Milo in any of the photos.

Stephanie Matto enjoys some fun in the sun with her dogs

The 90 Day: The Single Life star shared a post along with photos from her pool day with her dogs.

“You THOUGHT this was a sexy post but actually if you keep swiping you’ll see something that will totally blow your noodle #pugscanswim #yestheycan,” wrote Stephanie. “Today was such a gorgeous day!”

Stephanie noted that her busy day involved her working on content for her NSFW website, Unfiltrd, before she could relax and have some fun.

The reality TV personality recently confessed that she had plans to swim naked in the pool and film the racy content for her paid subscribers, so she probably spent the time doing just that.

The busy entrepreneur also revealed that after she finished work, she “hung out by the pool with my dogs” and taught her pug Frankie how to swim.

“He did so well! ” said Stephanie “Such a proud mom, managed to get some sun too!”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on Discovery+.