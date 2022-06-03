90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto hopes to ‘make people laugh but also inspire’ them by selling her boob sweat

Stephanie hopes to “empower other creators” with her latest business venture. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Matto is laughing all the way to the bank with her latest business venture.

The 31-year-old Connecticut resident shocked her fanbase when she began selling her farts in a jar. The business was lucrative for Stephanie, however, and has opened the door for other atypical business ventures.

Stephanie recently announced that she’s selling her boob sweat to paying customers, and she’s hoping to “empower” other creators with her latest endeavor.

90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Matto talks relationship status, business ventures

In a recent interview, Stephanie caught her fans up to speed on what she’s been up to lately and how she hopes to help propel others’ businesses and see them earn the kind of cash she has.

Although she didn’t divulge many details about him, Stephanie began by catching her fans up to speed on her current French flame: “[I’ve] gotten into an amazing relationship with another foreigner,” she shared with Distractify. She is also reaping the benefits of the social media platform she created and launched last summer, Unfiltrd.

“We have built an incredible platform from the ground up,” Stephanie said of her adult-based platform. “We offer paid-per-minute voice and video calls with fans, ticketed live shows, and are soon launching an auction feature for both digital and physical items. It’s really revolutionizing the sex work industry.”

Talking about her most recent business venture, Stephanie says that her intention was to draw attention to Unfiltrd and to prove to like-minded creators that you can get creative with how you market yourself.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Once again, looking to draw attention to her company, Stephanie began offering her boob sweat, something she claims was “highly requested” by her followers.

“I bring a lot of PR and a lot of money to this platform so I can build features that other sex workers and creators can use to then make money with,” the business savvy former reality TV star said. She hopes that her unconventional methods of making money will inspire others looking to do the same.

Stephanie wants to ’empower other creators’ with her unique side hustle

“I want to empower other creators to get creative and make income in ways they never imagined, and so I hope that my weird and outlandish side hustles can make people laugh but also inspire [them],” Stephanie added.

Stephanie admits that her family wasn’t totally on board with her selling her bodily fluids to strangers, but “they are slowly starting to come around.” And despite the pushback she’s received for her business ideas, she’s just living her best life, unbothered by it all.

“Right now I am just happily in love, traveling, working, and trying to grow my YouTube channel,” Stephanie shared with the outlet. “Other than the boob sweat and farts, I keep it pretty low key.”

“Most of my days are spent helping my creators on Unfiltrd grow their pages and become even better and bigger creators than me,” Stephanie continued. “I want others to do just as well as me. That’s my biggest goal.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.