90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto enjoys night out in plunging dress and suede boots

Stephanie Matto made history when she debuted as half of the first LGBTQ+ couple to be featured on a 90 Day Fiance show.

During Before the 90 Days, she flew to Australia to meet her partner, Erika Owens. The two maintained a long-distance relationship after meeting online and building a connection.

While Erika was open about her sexuality, Stephanie admitted that she had never been in a serious relationship with another woman, which became the root of multiple arguments the two had on the show.

Their first visit with one another did not work out well, and the two quickly realized they were not as compatible as they thought.

After their breakup, Stephanie took charge of her life in a major way and made strides to become a successful entrepreneur.

Now that she appears to be done with reality TV, Stephanie is now focusing on enjoying her life filled with friends, a new love, and her own businesses.

Stephanie Matto enjoys a night out with friends

Although she is no longer on TV, Stephanie stays connected with her fans thanks to social media.

She recently shared a picture on her Instagram Stories showing her enjoying a night out with her girlfriends.

In the photo, she is seen wearing a long green dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a jacket similar in length and a pair of tan-colored suede boots.

Stephanie maintained her shorter blonde hair and smiled innocently at the camera, showing off her soft-glam makeup.

She stood sandwiched between her two friends as they posed outside a steakhouse called Urban Farmer.

Stephanie Matto brags about being rich

Recently, Stephanie joined another former 90 Day Fiance star, Stephanie Davidson, and bragged about being rich.

Both women claim to be among the most hated cast members of the franchise. While Stephanie Matto’s hatred appears to stem from her work outside of the show, Stephanie Davidson believes her storyline prevented her from connecting with viewers.

Davidson had a much younger boyfriend on whom she spent a large sum of money despite their rocky relationship. Then, when things went south between the two, she started hooking up with his cousin, which fans were quick to criticize.

The women admit they were not well-liked but say it doesn’t matter because they are among the richest former cast members. Davidson has made her money through her own company, Skin Envy, which helps clients reverse the aging process and lose weight.

Stephanie Matto has utilized her platform to market her adult content on her own website and help others do the same. She has been known to sell her sweat and farts in a jar as well, which has allegedly earned her well over six figures.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.