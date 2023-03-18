Stephanie Matto opened up about the possibility of returning to reality TV after a few stints on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Stephanie was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

She and her then-girlfriend Erika Owens made franchise history, as they were the first same-sex couple to appear on the show.

Stephanie went on to appear during Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where she continued her search for love after her relationship with Erika failed.

These days, Stephanie has found success with other professional endeavors besides filming for reality TV. The Connecticut native made headlines when she announced her controversial yet profitable fart-in-a-jar sales, adding a few other unconventional products to her catalog.

Since she hasn’t appeared on TLC in a bit, some of her fans were curious if she intends to return to reality TV.

Stephanie Matto reveals whether she would film for reality TV again

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Stephanie revealed whether airing her personal life on national television is something that still interests her.

One of Stephanie’s 298,000 Instagram followers submitted a question that read, “Would u ever do any sort of reality tv again? Survivor, big brother, etc etc???”

Stephanie included a sultry selfie with her answer. The reality star was clad in a low-cut red top as she snapped her image with bountiful sunshine streaming through the windows.

“Hmmm… not too sure,” Stephanie replied. “I like my mental peace.”

Stephanie answered a recent Instagram Story Q&A. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

After putting her relationship with Erika in the spotlight, Erika swore that she would never publicize her relationships again. Last summer, she told Entertainment Tonight’s Melicia Johnson, “No, I don’t think that I’m ever going to come back onto the show with the relationship.”

90 Day Fiance fans are curious about Stepanie’s ‘big announcement’

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Stephanie teased a “huge life update” in the works. Some of her Instagram followers guessed what it might be, with many surmising it was either a marriage or pregnancy announcement.

In her most recent Q&A, she touched on the subject again after being asked by another fan about the “big announcement [she] spoke about last week.”

Stephanie continued to tease her upcoming announcement. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie posed from inside what appeared to be a dressing room, dressed to the nines in a silky dress and heels as she snapped a mirror selfie.

“Coming soon…,” she wrote.

