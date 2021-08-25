90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto created her own platform for ‘sexy content’ due to issues with OnlyFans

Stephanie Matto shares more detail on her new platform. Pic credit: STEPANKA/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto took a proactive step to create her own online platform after facing roadblocks with promoting her OnlyFans account. And it’s a good thing that she did because the controversial adult platform recently announced its decision to ban sexually explicit content going forward.

Stephanie’s own platform was in the works long before the announcement was made. And while other adult content creators are currently scrambling to figure out what they’ll do next, the TLC star already has all her ducks in a row.

Stephanie Matto talks issues with OnlyFans

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is planning a big launch on August 28 for her new platform Unfiltrd and she recently dished about the exciting news.

Stephanie was a guest on The Melanated Way and she opened up about her decision to create her own platform.

“Unfiltrd began a few months ago,” noted Stephanie. “I ran into an issue with my OnlyFans, I was having a very hard time growing my following…I could not share my OnlyFans link or profile to promote it on any of my social media platforms.”

Stephanie explained, “You get community strikes, or you get warnings whenever you post about it. So YouTube will flag you if you talk about OnlyFans or if you post about OnlyFans. You’ll get a community strike and possibly have your profile deleted if you share your OnlyFans account to promote it.”

Stephanie Matto developed her own platform

During her chat, Stephanie explained how her frustration led her to create and develop her own platform.

“It became very frustrating that OnlyFans is this like backlisted platform that you can’t really share so I was like…I’m gonna create and develop my very own platform, this is gonna be my website where I host all of my sexy content,” explained the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star.

Stephanie said after giving it more thought, she decided to invite other people in her network such as “fellow models, adult entertainers, reality TV stars, YouTubers, TikTockers” to join her on the platform.

‘It could be kind of like a special VIP network of my fellow friends and creators and it’s a safe place for us that we can safely share with our fans without being banned and it can grow from that,” noted Stephanie. “Once other smaller creators see us being successful on the platform maybe then we can also have them join us.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.