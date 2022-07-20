90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto claps back at critic who claims her Parisian boyfriend is ‘fake’

Stephanie fired back at a critic who made accusations that her boyfriend “Frenchie” isn’t real. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

When a 90 Day Fiance viewer claimed that her new French boyfriend doesn’t exist, Stephanie Matto found herself on the defensive.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum has a new French love interest in her life, a man from Paris who she has affectionately nicknamed “Frenchie.”

Since her time on Before the 90 Days when she attempted a long-distance romantic relationship with Erika Owens, a native of Australia, Stephanie has mainly focused on remaining celibate.

However, that changed when the fart jar entrepreneur met Frenchie online. Sparks flew between the couple, and as Stephanie revealed, “I met someone online. We talked for several months and I flew to Paris, stayed in a beautiful hotel, and lost my celibacy in Paris.”

During a recent episode of 90 Day Diaries, Stephanie offered more details about Frenchie and even revealed a pregnancy scare she recently suffered. Stephanie discussed the pregnancy scare with her friend Heather and 90 Day Fiance shared the clip on their official Instagram.

That’s where a 90 Day Fiance viewer called out Stephanie, claiming that Frenchie is “fake,” prompting the Connecticut native to fire back.

Stephanie Matto fires back at 90 Day Fiance viewer who calls boyfriend Frenchie ‘fake’

Stephanie’s critic left a since-deleted, long-winded message in the comments. It read in part, “SO FAKE!! SO SCRIPTED!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I call bulls**t I’m thinking there is NO BOYFRIEND IN PARIS,” they continued. “I’ve never seen a person so desperate to be on TV.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Stephanie saw the comment and also took to the comments section to fire back.

The 32-year-old reality TV star replied, “Watch my yt channel, go to my site, ive been dating my bf for about a year. Get a life.”

Stephanie’s critic wasn’t done there; they fired back, “😂😂 No thanks.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

The back and forth continued, with Stephanie then remarking, “Well then stop talking about things you know absolutely nothing about – when one look at any of socials shows ive been traveling with my bf for the past year. Been to paris twice.”

Stephanie continued in another comment, acknowledging that she doesn’t feature Frenchie much online, this time adding some humor for effect: “I choose to keep elements of my relationship private and for my life only so be glad 🙂 at least you all don’t have to endure another season of 90 day of me ❤😂”

Stephanie chooses to keep relationship from 90 Day Fiance cameras: ‘It’s just not for me’

90 Day Fiance viewers shouldn’t expect to see much more of Frenchie on social media. Last month, Stephanie made similar remarks to Entertainment Tonight when speaking of publicizing her relationships, claiming it’s something she’ll never do again after her experience on 90 Day Fiance.

“Never will I put my relationship back in the spotlight like that because I just saw how destructive it was with me and my previous partner on the show, and I just would never want to go through something like that again,” Stephanie shared. “It’s just not for me.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.