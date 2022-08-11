90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto busty in white lingerie shows off long wavy hair

Stephanie posed in a white chemise while showing off her new hair extensions. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Stephanie Matto is sporting a new hairstyle and showed it off while posing in white lingerie.

Stephanie has experimented with a few different looks since making her debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days during Season 6.

When 90 Day Fiance viewers first met Stephanie, she was sporting long, honey blonde hair while traveling to Australia to try her hand at love with Erika Owens.

More recently, Stephanie has been wearing her hair shoulder length and platinum blonde, and it’s become her signature look.

However, the fart jar entrepreneur changed up her look while in New York City recently, going for long, blonde extensions.

Earlier this week, Stephanie shared some pics on her Instagram Stories, telling her followers, “At a hair salon in nyc about to do something seriously drastic to my hair because i am having one of those moments in life.”

Stephanie Matto in white lingerie shows off new hair transformation

Since undergoing her transformative hair change, Stephanie showed off the results in a recent Instagram share.

“Is long hair the look?” Stephanie captioned her post. “People are so divided between whether they like short, long, brown, or blonde hair on me!”

“But at the end of the day, hair means nothing when I literally have the personality of a wet fart. Jokes. I like to poke fun at myself 😅! What’s your favorite hairstyle I’ve worn?” Stephanie concluded her caption, adding the hashtags #newhaircolor, #blondelocs, and #blondeextensions.

In the first slide, Stephanie’s décolletage took center stage as she posed in a white chemise with lacy cutouts at the bodice. Stephanie sat on a chair with her legs crossed and one hand behind her head for a serious-expression shot.

A slide right showed Stephanie in the same pose, this time with a close-mouthed smile, showing off her new blonde extensions, which cascaded past her chest. In the third pic, Stephanie changed up her pose by tilting her head slightly and letting her fringe bangs cover one eye as she stared suggestively at the camera.

90 Day Fiance cast, fans react to Stephanie’s new look

Stephanie’s followers obliged and took to the comments section, where they let her know their preference for her hair.

Jibri Bell of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance told Stephanie, “Long hair looks great on you!”

Hair and makeup artist Brett Rossi commented, “Pretttyyyyyy 👏”

“Long hair looks good on you my loves 😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️,” read another comment from a fan who loved Stephanie’s new look, while another penned, “I LOVE it! 🔥”

Between her peculiar business ventures — namely selling her farts in jars, boob sweat, and farted-in bed sheets — and her alluring photos, Stephanie knows how to capture the attention of her adoring followers.

