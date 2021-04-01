90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison to spill the tea on her own show after Tell All snub

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison is not joining the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison may not be going to the Tell All but that won’t stop her from revealing her “truth.”

Ryan Carr’s ex-girlfriend previously revealed that she will not take part in the TLC special but will definitely have something prepared for her fans.

Now, Stephanie officially announced her very own Tell All episode happening very soon. She also teased about what fans can expect when it airs later this month.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison gets Tell All snub

Stephanie Davison confirmed that she’s not taking part in the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: Tell All. The 52-year-old businesswoman took to Instagram earlier and revealed that she did not get an invite to do the special episode.

News of Stephanie getting the Tell All snub first broke a couple of months ago after she made some explosive accusations against Ryan Carr and TLC. She claimed to have had an unpleasant experience doing the show, so bad that she threatened to sue the network. However, it’s unclear if her legal actions pushed through.

Stephanie later claimed that she didn’t film for the episode, hinting at more drama ahead. While the rest of the cast members were spotted in L.A., the 90 Day Fiance star stayed in Michigan, where she spent the day shooting guns.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Despite not being able to join this season’s Tell All, Stephanie is not worried at all. Apparently, she found a way to air her side of the story even without TLC.

Stephanie not staying quiet, promises to spill the tea on her own show

On her Instagram post, Stephanie Davison revealed that she’s working on her very own Tell All called Sofa Talk With Steph. The 90 Day Fiance star teased that the show will unveil the truth that fans need to know.

“Sofa Talk With Steph. Coming April 11th,” Stephanie promoted. “Where the REAL truth will be told. Stay tuned!”

The 90 Day Fiance star added that she would share some details about what it’s like “behind the scenes.” She pointed out that “reality TV isn’t real,” but her special episode will be as real as it gets.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie not backing down on trolls

Meanwhile, Stephanie Davison is not letting trolls get the best of her. The 90 Day Fiance celeb often gets mean comments on social media ever since she appeared on the show.

But Stephanie doesn’t seem bothered by the negativity. Instead of sulking over the hateful messages, the reality star opted to spread positivity. Recently, she showed her generous side by giving away cash to random people. She even surprised one lucky fan to a meet-up and a shopping spree.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.