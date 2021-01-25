90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison shares risque phots, teases that she is joining OnlyFans

90 Day Fiance newbie Stephanie Davison is not one to shy away from showing off some skin on social media. The much-older girlfriend of Ryan Carr has been sharing sexy photos of herself online, drawing mixed reactions.

While some were impressed by her looks and confidence, others were more critical of it. The 52-year-old businesswoman doesn’t seem to mind the hateful comments though. Check out her latest racy snaps below.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison shares racy photos

Looks like Stephanie Davison is eager to prove that age is just a number when it comes to sharing sexy photos on social media. The 90 Day Fiance newcomer turned up the heat on Instagram with her racy photos.

Recently, Ryan Carr’s girlfriend shared a black and white photo of herself showing off her body and style. Stephanie rocked an unbuttoned Valentino coat with nothing underneath, exposing her cleavage. She matched her top with equally sexy Valentino shorts and leopard-printed knee-high boots.

Another photo showed the 90 Day Fiance star getting out of her Maserati, flaunting her ample chest and fiery red lips. Stephanie donned a sexy ensemble from Kardashian Kloset, including Khloe Kardashian’s fur coat.

But what caught the attention of many was Stephanie Davison’s caption on the post. The reality star appeared to throw shade at Ryan Carr, hinting about her so-called “truth.”

Stephanie throws shade at Ryan Carr

In the same post, Stephanie Davison wrote, “It’s Sunday, will the truth be told in any way, shape, or form? We shall see,” seemingly referring to her previous accusations against Ryan Carr and TLC. The 90 Day Fiance star also added “#truthalwayscomesoutintheend,” making it even more intriguing.

Previously, Stephanie dropped some bombshell revelations about her supposed bad experiences while doing the show. She claimed that TLC has manipulated her to continue filming even if it’s against her will. It’s just one of the many accusations Stephanie thrown at the network.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb also revealed that she’s taking legal action against production. However, the exact nature of her suit remains unclear.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie joining OnlyFans?

Meanwhile, Stephanie Davison might be the next 90 Day Fiance cast member to join OnlyFans. The medical spa owner showed interest in starting her own account on the adult-based website.

In her sexy photo, Stephanie used the hashtag “#onlyfanscomingsoon,” seemingly confirming her plan of joining the site. It would be interesting to see the content she will share with her subscribers, given that she’s very confident and comfortable showing some skin.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.