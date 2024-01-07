90 Day Fiance stars show love to Tyray after he’s stood up by his date in Single Life teaser

90 Day: The Single Life fans were rooting for Tyray Mollett to find love in Season 4 of the show, but things have started quite rocky.

The 33-year-old finally has his first date after years of an online romance that led to heartbreak, but it seems he might get disappointed again.

Several TLC cast members rallied to support him after a preview of Episode 2 was shared online.

This is Tyray’s first attempt at dating after being catfished by a man pretending to be a woman named Carmella — during his premiere season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Tyray is admittedly still a virgin and has never been kissed, but he’s hoping that this venture into the dating world will change that.

So far, it’s not looking promising for the lovable teddy bear–as he’s lovingly called by family and friends–but we’re still very early into the season, so there’s still a chance for a happy ending.

Tyray Mollet has all the support in the world after his tragic catfish journey but is he about to be disappointed again?

A preview for the upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Single Life seems to indicate just that, as it shows the Modesta, California native at a fancy restaurant ready to meet a woman named Tiffany.

However, as time goes by, it becomes painfully obvious that she’s not going to show up.

In the clip, Tyray sends a few text messages and tries to call Tiffany, but they all go unanswered.

After sitting alone in the restaurant for an hour, even the waitress starts to feel sorry for the TLC star as she realizes he’s been stood up.

“The entire time I was watching him and just praying that someone was gonna come walk through that door. He seemed very excited when he arrived,” said the waitress to the cameras.

“I feel so bad for him to the point where I just wanted to sit down and be his date.”

90 Day Fiance cast members show love to Tyray on social media

After the clip was posted on Instagram, several 90 Day Fiance cast members showed their support for Tyray.

Statler Riley was the first one to comment on the post writing, “Rooting for you, Tyray!!!!!! 🙌🔥.”

Clayton Clark also wrote, “Poor fella. 😫 nobody deserves being stood up like this. Chin up, king!”

“That’s ❄️❄️❄️ smh @ttyrayy I’ve been in this situation, just shake it off cause you just dodged a bullet👌🏽,” said Rob Warne.

Meanwhile, David Dangerfield remained hopeful saying, “I hope she show up!!”

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 4 airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.