90 Day Fiance stars Paola Mayfield and Fernanda Flores show off incredible physiques for Runway Latinx

Paola and Fernanda met up at Runway Latinx in Chicago over the weekend. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield and @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Paola Mayfield and Fernanda Flores highlighted their beauty and sensational figures for a runway show.

Season 1 alum Paola and Season 6 Fernanda have both focused on their careers outside of reality TV since their seasons ended on 90 Day Fiance.

Paola has worked as a certified personal trainer, nutritional coach, and professional wrestler, while Fernanda has continued to work as a model.

The ladies met up in Chicago over the weekend for Runway Latinx, an event that fused fashion and food, featuring local chefs and a catwalk featuring the work of international designers, to round out the end of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The ladies, touted as Influencers and TV personalities, came out in support of the event, where they gave interviews and showed off their incredible physiques.

Paola took to Instagram, sharing footage from her trip to The Windy City. The Colombian-born beauty posed in a few of her looks from the weekend in her video for her millions of adoring fans.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield strikes a pose in form-fitting ensembles for Runway Latinx

For one outfit, Paola rocked a skintight miniskirt paired with a matching crop top and wore a long, black trench coat over the ensemble with a pair of black, knee-high boots.

For another sexy ensemble, as shared from her hotel room, Paola donned a form-fitting blue dress with a thigh slit paired with some studded stilettos and her black trench coat.

Runway Latinx shared a group snap on their official IG, including Fernanda and Paola posing alongside two other guests.

Fernanda Flores stuns in skintight blue gown alongside fellow 90 Day Fiance star

For her event look, Mexican native Fernanda looked incredible in her blue, form-fitting dress with an asymmetrical, one-shoulder neckline. She wore her dark hair down with a center part and went easy on the accessories, allowing her curves to do the talking.

On the far right, Paola posed in her winter-white skirt and boots ensemble, wearing her newly-blonde hair down, which cascaded past her waist.

Chicago-based Journalist Rey Rodriguez shared a photo of himself posing with Paola at the event on his IG as well. In the snap, Paola sizzled in her blue spaghetti-strap dress with a low-cut neckline, looking gorgeous in full glam.

Paola and Fernanda met up at CineCity Studios for the event, where they celebrated their Hispanic heritage and women’s empowerment and showcased their fashion sense and jaw-dropping curves.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.