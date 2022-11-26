90 Day Fiance stars Miona and Jibri Bell celebrate first wedding anniversary

Miona and Jibri are enjoying one year of wedded bliss. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Season 9 couple Miona and Jibri Bell celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers watched, Miona and Jibri tied the knot in Joshua Tree, California, in the desert during their time on the flagship series.

Now, the photogenic couple is commemorating their special day and took to social media to do so.

Miona and Jibri each shared the same post to their respective Instagram Feeds. The carousel post included photos of Miona and Jibri posing in front of their matching Porsches; the newest one adorned with a big, red bow.

Miona jumped into Jibri’s arms in the first slide as they smiled, clearly enjoying themselves. For the second photo, the couple put their arms around each other and stopped for a kiss.

They turned towards the camera in the third shot, showing off their color-coordinated outfits, and posed between their Porsches in the last slide.

90 Day Fiance couple Miona and Jibri Bell celebrate first wedding anniversary

“Our first year of marriage!!! We MADE IT!!!! WEDDING ANNIVERSARY GIFT! 🎁🏎️,” read the caption. “Thank you guys for all the love and support! ❤️ – J&M.”

The TLC stars’ post was Liked by more than 28,000 followers and more than 900 took to the comments to congratulate them and wish them well.

Friends and fans send Miona and Jibri well wishes for their anniversary

Among one of the first to comment was Jibri, who tagged his wife, telling her, “we have so much growing and healing to do!!! Thank you for pushing me and growing together ❤️.”

More well wishes filled up the comments section, with one such comment coming from Miona and Jibri’s 90 Day Fiance Season 9 castmate and new mom, Thais Ramone.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

“How cute you two 😍 Congratssss @jibribell yayy!!!!!” Thais wrote, with Jibri replying with a slew of red-heart emojis and a Brazilian flag emoji, to denote Thais’ native country.

Miona and Jibri’s wedding took place in the desert, and Jibri’s grandmother officiated the ceremony. After their wedding aired on 90 Day Fiance, Miona explained why she shared a “special bond” with her wedding dress. Miona said that after trying about 20 different wedding dresses to no avail, her designer finally sent her a photo of her one-of-a-kind dress, and she instantly fell in love.

Miona and Jibri can add their new Porsches to their vehicle collection. In August 2022, Miona gifted Jibri with a Moto Guzzi motorcycle. In addition, Miona purchased herself a Porsche in September 2022; Jibri’s new matching Porsche now perfectly complements the pair’s high-end auto collection.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.