90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya shows off toned abs in crop top and leather jacket for Christmas sale

Yara showed off her incredible physique as she modeled an outfit from her shop. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya of 90 Day Fiance showed off her sense of style and her killer body as she modeled an outfit from her clothing line ahead of the holidays.

Since gaining fame from her time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Yara has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

Yara often uses her Instagram Feed to share snippets of her day-to-day life, model her fashionable ensembles, and promote her brand.

Recently taking to her Instagram Stories, Yara shared a video with her fans where she showed them how to put together a simple and classic look.

Set to Eartha Kitt’s famous Christmas song Santa Baby, Yara’s video captured her as she paired a black crop top and black jeans with two different jackets.

The first look consisted of a brown faux leather jacket that featured a belt and zipper details. Yara playfully popped the collar on her jacket to give her look a casual vibe as she smiled and touseled her hair.

Yara Zaya showcases toned abs in crop top and jeans for Christmas sale

She showcased another casual look as she changed into a winter white faux leather jacket from her Yara Zaya shop. She paired the look with black booties and wore her long, blonde hair down with a center part and accessorized with sparkly earrings and a red manicure on her nails.

Yara’s customers are in for a treat — she noted in the caption that all items are currently 15% off and will ship before Christmas. As an added bonus, her jackets and green dresses come with a handwritten thank-you note from Yara herself. Interested customers can snag both of Yara’s jackets from her site on sale for $74.99.

Yara runs online clothing store and YouTube channel in addition to filming for 90 Day Fiance

When she isn’t busy filming for the 90 Day Fiance franchise or looking after her 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, Yara stays busy with several business endeavors related to her love of all things designer.

Yara’s beauty brand, Yara Zaya, features fashion, travel, and beauty merchandise. Her site offers clothing, swimwear, jewelry, lingerie, and even fan gear, such as coffee mugs, tumblers, and face masks.

In addition to her online clothing boutique, Yara also runs her self-titled YouTube channel, where she touts over 32,000 subscribers. The Ukraine native shares recipes from her homeland, snippets from her daily life, and beauty and makeup tutorials.

To add to her income, Yara also offers Cameos alongside her husband, Jovi Dufren, for $79.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.