90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is red hot in itty bitty crop top and miniskirt

Yara absolutely sizzled in a red crop top and miniskirt. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya has a sensational figure, and she showed it off in a skimpy red crop top and miniskirt.

Always looking flawless in her fashion choices and arguably one of the most fashionable stars to arise from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Yara knows how to work the camera.

The Ukrainian-born beauty recently took to social media, setting temperatures soaring in a two-piece ensemble that bared her toned tummy and lean legs.

The blonde stunner posed outdoors in front of a train, donning a fuzzy, fire engine red crop top and a matching miniskirt.

Yara looked red hot for the shot, which looked like something straight out of the pages of a high-end fashion magazine. Gazing with a serious expression into the distance, Yara lightly accessorized her skimpy ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses, a black watch, and a gold bracelet.

The TLC star wore her platinum blonde hair in an updo and parted in the center, leaving several face-framing tendrils loose around her face.

Yara Zaya is red hot in skimpy crop top and miniskirt

The 27-year-old mom to Mylah and wife to Jovi Dufren highlighted her taut and toned abs in the outfit as well as her shapely legs as she placed one arm above her head and held the other near her waist. The reality TV star’s makeup was neutral, accentuated with a berry-colored lip and defined brows.

Poking fun at a comment she made this season on Happily Ever After? about her favorite color being beige, she lightheartedly captioned her post, “I know it’s not beige 😄😄,” and tagged Finesse, the clothing brand she was sporting.

Yara’s share garnered plenty of attention, with over 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her fans who gushed over her sizzling attire.

90 Day Fiance cast and viewers think red is Yara’s color

Shaeeda Sween from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 7 of Happily Ever After? called Yara a “Sexy Gyal,” and Yara showed her appreciation with a red heart emoji.

“Well I’m just gonna need your whole dang diet and fitness routine! Geez mama 😍,” another adoring fan told Yara, who noted that she’s in the gym “every day.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

More comments rolled in, with some fans letting Yara know that red is her color, noting how “amazing” it looks on her.

Yara has proven once again that she’s got a keen eye for fashion and knows what looks best on her sensational physique.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.