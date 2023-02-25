90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya explains why she looks pregnant

Yara Zaya told 90 Day Fiance fans that there’s an explanation for her pregnant appearance lately.

90 Day Fiance viewers and Yara’s social media followers know that the Ukrainian beauty always puts her best foot forward when it comes to looking good and taking care of her body.

But, like most of us, even Yara has weak moments, and she deviates from her otherwise healthy lifestyle.

Yara recorded a video and shared it on her Instagram Story ahead of the weekend.

While on a shopping excursion at Saks Fifth Avenue at the mall, Yara didn’t have much luck finding a gift for her husband, Jovi Dufren.

Instead, she propped her phone on a ledge and shared a message with her 673,000 Instagram followers.

Yara turned to the side as she stood in front of her phone camera and cradled her stomach as she told her audience, “Look at this.”

Yara Zaya explained to 90 Day Fiance fans why she looks pregnant

“So, I look like [I’m] pregnant. If you see me in public, and my belly’s popping out, it’s not because I’m pregnant,” Yara said.

As it turns out, Yara was sporting a food baby. “This is chocolate,” she said as she rubbed her midsection, noting that she was sucking in her abs.

“Like, I don’t have abs no more. I don’t have abs no more. I am sucking in my stomach all the time when I’m going somewhere,” Yara continued. “But what you’re going to say if you see me in public, I’m not pregnant. I’m just… it’s just chocolate. It’s chocolate.”

“I’ve been eating, like, packs of chocolate. Packs of cookies and chocolate. Like, over too much. But, it’s gonna be okay. I’m gonna lose it. It’s okay, no big deal. But I’m not pregnant,” she reiterated, showing off her side profile once again.

Yara doesn’t plan on being pregnant again for a few more years

It’s not likely that Yara will be pregnant anytime soon, either, if she gets her way. Last season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Yara shot down Jovi’s proposition to expand their family with a second baby.

Yara — already a mom to her and Jovi’s 2-year-old daughter, Mylah — made it clear that she wants to wait a few years before entertaining the idea of baby number two. Instead, Yara wants to focus on growing her business, her online boutique, YaraZaya.com.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Jovi told his followers that Yara has held steady in her decision.

“Baby #2 is currently on hold,” Jovi wrote. “I got shut down.”

Yara vowed to get back to her healthy lifestyle after indulging during vacation

Yara has been known to indulge in her favorite foods while on vacation. She and her husband, Jovi Dufren, have been enjoying their jet-setting lifestyle traveling the world, which meant Yara was more carefree with her diet.

The fan-favorite couple recently returned from a Mexican getaway and then explored Miami, Florida, where they were in town to check out potential homes.

Earlier this month, Yara told her fans and followers that she “let herself go” and gained eight pounds. However, she vowed to return to her typical healthy lifestyle, including regular workouts and a strict diet.

