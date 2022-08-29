90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya explains why she doesn’t wear her wedding ring

Yara provided a reason for why she doesn’t wear a wedding ring. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya revealed to her fans why she doesn’t wear her wedding ring.

Season 8 couple Yara and her husband, Jovi Dufren, quickly became fan favorites on the flagship series.

After meeting on a travel app, Yara left her native country of Ukraine for the U.S. on a K-1 visa. Jovi and Yara tied the knot on in Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

The Boujee by Yara founder, who recently underwent a breast augmentation, is a lover of all things fashion and beauty, paying attention to every detail of her fashionable ensembles, such as pricey, designer handbags.

One detail Yara overlooks when it comes to accessorizing her outfits, however, is a wedding ring. Some of Yara’s fans have noticed that the Ukrainian beauty’s left ring finger is void of any bling.

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram Stories, one of Yara’s 597,000 curious followers asked, “Why don’t you ever wear your wedding ring[?]”

Yara Zaya explains to 90 Day Fiance fans why she doesn’t wear a wedding ring

Along with her reply, Yara included a stunning photo taken of herself along the beach at sunset. In the gorgeous snapshot, Yara donned a white crop top paired with a pink and green sarong and sparkly sandals.

Yara knotted one side of her sarong, exposing her tanned and toned legs, and its low waistline showed her taut abs. She gazed off to the side in the pic, placing both hands above her head as she walked along the sand.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

She explained, “Because when I was pregnant, because of the swelling, I had to cut off my rings with pliers. Gotta get it fixed. Well, Jovi and I made a deal to give each other new rings for our next wedding.”

Yara’s friends under fire for bad-mouthing Jovi Dufren

Yara and Jovi are one of the couples who joined the cast of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? During the first episode, Yara and Jovi got into a tiff before she enjoyed a night out with her friends. Jovi was jealous of Yara’s alone time without their daughter, Mylah, something Yara’s friends disapproved of.

90 Day Fiance viewers, however, felt Yara’s friends took things a bit too far, however, when they continued to bash Jovi during their night out, claiming that Yara was “out of Jovi’s league.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.