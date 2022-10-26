90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya defends wanting to move back to Europe

Yara mentioned moving back to Europe on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and she’s still defending her statements. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya defended her stance when it comes to wanting to move back to Europe after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Yara was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 8. The Ukrainian native came to America on a K-1 visa after meeting her husband, Jovi Dufren, on a travel dating app.

She missed her family after being in the U.S. and unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yara expressed that since receiving her green card, she wanted to spend more time with her family and friends in Europe.

During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Yara revealed that she would consider moving back to Europe during a trip to Prague, Czech Republic, to see her mom.

Yara and Jovi met her mom, Olga, for lunch, who asked Yara, “Do you want to live here or go back to America?”

“Maybe I want to stay here, but I am not sure yet,” Yara told her mom.

Yara Zaya explains to 90 Day Fiance viewers why she would consider leaving the U.S. for Europe

Following the episode, Yara took to her Instagram Stories to discuss the possibility during a Q&A with her fans. One of Yara’s followers asked why she would consider moving to Europe when Jovi is in the U.S. and they share a 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

Jovi Dufren’s job allows him to work from anywhere

“You guys know, right, that Jovi’s job can live anywhere because like he can travel to work from anywhere, so yeah. I would absolutely live there where I will be happy, you know?” Yara explained from her bed.

Jovi works as a remote-operated vehicle (ROV) supervisor with underwater robotics, so he’s used to traveling a lot for his job.

Yara told her fans that she “absolutely loved” watching the episode and couldn’t understand why she received so much hate from critics questioning why she would want to leave the U.S. and accusing her of using Jovi to get her green card.

As Yara explained, it wouldn’t make much sense for her to use Jovi for a green card if she wanted to live in Europe after all.

She ended her video by telling her followers that she “absolutely” wants to live in Europe where she’ll be happy, along with Mylah, where it’s “good and safe” for them, reminding her fans that Jovi’s job allows him to work from anywhere and encouraged her fans to do whatever makes them happy.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.