90 Day Fiance star Veah Netherton shares first photo with husband David

Veah Netherton is unmasking her husband’s identity.

The reality TV newcomer shocked 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 viewers when she confirmed she had gotten married.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Veah, 27, shared an Instagram post on February 3 containing her certificate of marriage.

The post, originally uploaded by @90dayfiance_alexa, claimed that Veah married her dog sitter—the same dog sitter she went on one date with while she and Sunny Mahdi were broken up.

Veah’s State of Florida Marriage Record was dated September 29, 2024, and listed her husband’s name as David Lee Chairez.

In her Instagram post’s caption, Veah wrote, “Grateful 🙏.”

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Veah is sharing the first photo of herself with her spouse, David.

Veah shares a photo with her husband, David

Veah unveiled David in her Instagram Story on Friday. In the photo, she posed with her husband in front of a full-length mirror.

The pair was casually dressed for the snap, and in the caption, Veah implied that her breakup with Sunny brought her to David.

“I had to do it wrong to get it right 🙏,” she began her caption… which, by the way, is the same line she quotes in her Instagram bio.

Veah poses with her husband, David Lee Chairez. Pic credit: @veah90day/Instagram

Below her quote, Veah added, “Grateful for a man that puts God first in his life prays over me is patient kind and all around just strives to be Christlike.”

According to @90dayfiance_alexa’s Instagram post, David is a policeman and a dog sitter and serves in the military part-time.

Apparently, David has been supporting Veah throughout her recent health struggles, too.

The post also hinted that David would appear on TV, implying that Veah may join the cast of a future 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

David is Veah’s ‘full-time caretaker’

Another Instagram Story slide (that appears to be Veah’s), as shared by @90dayfiance_alexa on Instagram, includes a photo of David walking across a military airbase.

The caption reads that David “felt” he was “supposed” to marry Veah and “prayed and prayed” about it.

David apparently became Veah’s “[full-time caretaker]” in addition to working and going to school, calling it the “hardest thing” he’s ever done.

“[David] spoke scripture over our life and I started to see healing,” the caption continued. “It felt and feels slow slow but it’s there and I’m so grateful.”

Veah and Sunny were unclear about their relationship during the Tell All

The last we saw of Veah, she and Sunny appeared remotely at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All.

At the time of filming, it was unclear whether Veah and Sunny were together or had broken up. However, Veah referring to Sunny as “babe” implied they were still a couple.

This confused 90 Day Fiance fans, who questioned the timeline of her marriage after seeing her and Sunny’s interactions at the Tell All.

Some skeptics asked Veah to provide photos of her and David’s wedding to prove it was legit. Others asked whether the union was “legit” and “real,” complaining that the timeline “ain’t timelining.”

Another cynic asked Veah why she “pretended” to still be with Sunny during the Tell All, which they claimed was filmed in October, one month after her marriage to David.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.