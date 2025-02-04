90 Day Fiance star Veah Netherton confirms she’s married — Here’s what we know

It’s officially over between Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi.

Although the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 couple planned to tie the knot, plans changed.

Veah Netherton is now a married woman, but Sunny is out of the picture, and apparently, he has been for a while.

According to a post shared by Veah on Instagram, she has wed her dog sitter.

During the Tell All, Veah, 28, revealed that her dog sitter-turned-husband watched her dog while she flew to South Africa to meet Sunny, 26, for the first time in person.

Well, now it’s come to light that Veah’s dog sitter is her current spouse, which would mean she and Sunny are no longer together.

Veah is ‘grateful’ to be married to her dog sitter

Veah shared a post uploaded by @90dayfiance_alexa on Monday, which announced that Veah married her dog sitter, David Lee Chairez.

Veah seemingly verified the news in her caption, writing, “Grateful 🙏.”

“But wait – he’s not just a dog sitter,” the post said of Veah’s husband. “He’s also part time in the military, and a policeman.”

“Stay tuned to see him on tv!” the post teased, adding that David has been an “amazing” partner to Veah, particularly amid her recent health struggles.

@90dayfiance_alexa’s original post also included a screenshot of a certificate of marriage from Florida dated September 29, 2024.

@90dayfiance_alexa wrote, “Exclusive – EXCITING News – SURPRISE!! 🎉 Now that we’re at the end of the season, I can report that Veah got married to her love, the dog sitter, David! (It didn’t work out with Sunny).”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were shocked to hear the news and swarmed the comments section of Veah’s Instagram post.

Many congratulated Veah on the news, but just as many commenters struggled to believe the news was legit.

90 Day Fiance fans question the authenticity of Veah’s announcement

One Instagram user questioned the timeline of events, asking why she “pretended” to still be with Sunny during the Tell All, which they claimed was filmed in October, one month after her marriage.

“Where are the photos at[?]” asked another skeptic.

Others asked whether the news was “legit” or “real,” claiming the timeline “ain’t timelining.”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan accused Veah of spreading “fake news.”

“Thought she said on the reunion on their date she didn’t feel anything,” pointed out another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer.

90 Day Fiance fans weren’t buying Veah’s news. Pic credit: @veah90day/Instagram

Sunny wasn’t happy about Veah going on a date with her now-husband

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers will remember that Veah opened up about briefly dating her dog sitter during the Tell All.

Veah shared that after she and Sunny had “100 percent broken up,” she went on a date with her dog sitter.

The two went to Disneyland and didn’t share a kiss, but Sunny found out via Snapchat and “freaked out” because he thought Veah and her dog sitter were just friends.

Veah seemingly took aim at Sunny online

Veah’s ex, Sunny, hasn’t mentioned her reported marriage on social media.

Meanwhile, it appears that Veah took a shot at her former boyfriend in her Instagram Story.

On Monday, shortly after sharing the news of her nuptials, Veah shared a quote about destroying one’s mental health.

Veah shared a quote about mental health being destroyed. Pic credit: @veah90day/Instagram

The Florida-based physical therapist posted a quote that read, “Someone who destroys your mental health CANNOT be the love of your life.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.