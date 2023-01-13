90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone shows off incredible post-baby body in corset top and jeans

Thais Ramone looks radiant after giving birth two months ago. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Thais Ramone may have given birth just two short months ago, but you’d never know it.

The Brazilian-born beauty and her husband, Patrick Mendes, welcomed Aleesi Ramone Mendes on November 15, 2022.

Since giving birth, Thais hasn’t slowed down when it comes to sharing content on social media, where she’s quickly become a successful influencer.

Recently plugging her partnership with Blue Check Marketing–a digital marketing agency that helps entrepreneurs market their brands–Thais shared a Reel to her Instagram, along with some accompanying videos in her Stories.

For the promo, Thais was joined by baby Aleesi before sharing a giveaway she is offering to her 218,000 Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Modeling the black Prada bag included in the giveaway, Thais looked stunning in a silky black corset top, which she paired with light-washed jeans.

Thais Ramone dazzles in silky corset top two months after welcoming daughter

The former reality TV star wore her shiny, luscious hair down and parted in the center and donned some delicate gold chains to accessorize her look. Her makeup was flawless, as usual, with defined brows and a berry-colored lip, and she sported a French manicure on her nails.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

In the caption of her Instagram Reel, Thais explained how her followers can enter to win the Prada bag, along with a $1,000 gift card. Thais instructed her interested followers to follow the 42 accounts that Blue Check Marketing is currently following, like her post, then tell her what they plan to spend the $1,000 on in the comments.

“THAT’S IT! It takes less than 1 minute to enter. Good Luck!!” Thais added in the caption.

Thais capitalizes on 90 Day Fiance fame and launches Brazilian swimwear line

Since garnering hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Thais has capitalized on her fame and launched her own bikini line, Thais Ramonie Brazilian Swimwear.

Thais admits that it was difficult to start her company from scratch, but it was made possible by her recognition on TLC.

The social media influencer says of her bikini line, “I’ve always wanted to bring [a] unique product from Brazil made especially for you as a customer and fan that I care so much about.”

She calls her bikini line “different and memorable” and says it “has the purpose of enhancing your body and adding to your beauty.” Her collection currently consists of five bikini options, reasonably priced between $49 to $65 for each two-piece swimsuit.

As a former model in Brazil with a beautiful face, gorgeous hair, and a body to match, it only makes sense that Thais also serves as a model for her brand.

As a social media influencer, Thais has also partnered with brands such as Shein, Avamoda, Fashion Tingles, and most recently, Olaplex hair care products.

Thais first captured audiences with her international love story but now continues to gain attention for her beauty and fashion endeavors.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.