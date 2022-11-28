90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone shows off 12-day-old daughter Aleesi

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone shows off her newborn daughter Aleesi. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum and new mom Thais Ramone debuted her and Patrick Mendes’ daughter 12 days after her birth.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Thais and Patrick welcomed their daughter, Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Thais and Patrick’s little girl may only be a few days old, but the newborn is already making her Instagram debut.

Thais took to IG over the weekend to share a video of herself and baby Aleesi in an adorable Reel she captioned, “Hii guyxx I’m 12 days today 🥺🤍.”

In the video, recorded from Aleesi’s nursery, Thais rocked a skintight, mauve dress, showing off her incredible post-baby body as she cradled Alessi in her arms.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thais turned to face the camera, showing off a wide-eyed and alert Aleesi, who looked adorable in her white onesie and elastic headband with a bow. Viewers also got a close look at Aleesi’s full head of dark hair, like her mama’s.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone debuts 12-day-old daughter Aleesi

Thais set the video to the tune If I Ain’t Got You by Martin Novales. She gently brushed Aleesi’s face with her hand before giving her a kiss while Aleesi flashed a sweet smile for the camera and adorably reached for Thais’ face.

Since posting the video, Thais has already received more than 22,00 likes and hundreds of her Instagram followers took to the comments to gush over the newborn.

Judging by many of the comments, the consensus seems to be that Thais’ followers think Aleesi resembles her dad, Patrick.

90 Day Fiance fans think baby Aleesi resembles dad Patrick Mendes

“She looks like her dad!!!!” read one comment, while another follower called Aleesi “Patrick’s twin.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

“She’s looking like her daddy here,” wrote another fan, with another remarking that Aleesi “[looks] like Daddy.”

Also taking to her IG Stories, Thais shared a photo of little Aleesi getting pampered by Patrick. Aleesi slept while Patrick clipped his daughter’s nails. Thais captioned the pic, “Spa day with daddy 😎”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

News of Thais’ pregnancy first broke during the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All. Host Shaun Robinson revealed that — in addition to Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer — for the first time in franchise history, two couples on stage were expecting babies.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.