90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone rocks bare baby bump in green crop top and skirt

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Thais Ramone was a vision in green as she rocked a crop top and skirt that highlighted her growing baby bump.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Thais and her American husband Patrick Mendes are expecting their first child, a daughter, in November.

With just one month to go until her due date, Thais isn’t slowing down when it comes to sporting fashionable ensembles.

The Brazilian-born beauty took to her Instagram over the weekend to share photos of herself in a belly-baring outfit.

Letting her 177K Instagram followers know that it was election day in her home country of Brazil, Thais posed outside her and Patrick’s Nevada home.

Thais sported a green, ribbed crop top which she paired with a matching skirt. Adding some flair to the look, Thais threw an off-white blazer over her shoulders, leaving it open.

Thais Ramone rocks a baby bump in colorful crop top

The South American model wore her brunette hair down and straight, braiding two front pieces on either side of her center part. She accessorized with a green, over-the-shoulder purse that perfectly complemented the color scheme of her outfit.

Thais’ skin glowed in the photo, and she went mostly neutral with her makeup palette, going for a berry-colored lip color and adding some fun gemstones to her eye makeup.

The 25-year-old mom-to-be received plenty of compliments for her look in the comments section of her post.

90 Day Fiance fans admire Thais’ belly-baring look

One of Thais’ admirers called her a “Beautiful Bella,” while another remarked, “Pregnancy looks good on you.”

Some of Thais’ fans pointed out that she’s rocking a pregnancy glow. One wrote, “Just radiant, Thais. Very happy for you both.”

“Girl, you are glowing!” penned another fan.

Thais and Patrick had some fun recently with their first family addition, their Pomeranian, Teodoro “Theo” Mendes. Thais told her followers that she and Patrick celebrated their pup’s first birthday in California and even took to Instagram to share footage of them singing to Theo.

The couple sang Happy Birthday in Thais’ native language of Portuguese and gifted him with not only a frozen dog treat with a candle but a toy Tesla, just like hers and Patrick’s.

