90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone reveals daughter’s name and shows off her nursery

Thais is counting down the days until her and Patrick Mendes’ daughter arrives. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

It won’t be long now before 90 Day Fiance couple Thais Ramone, and Patrick Mendes welcome their first child.

The couple is expecting a daughter this month, and Thais is putting the finishing touches on everything to make sure it’s all in order for her baby girl’s arrival.

The Brazilian beauty shared a Reel to Instagram this week, including video footage of the baby’s nursery, and, in the process, revealed her daughter’s name.

As the camera panned around Baby Mendes’ room, text on the screen read, “Baby girl’s nursery reveal.”

The door opened to reveal and pink-and-white themed nursery, complete with a crib, changing table, dresser, chair, and a rocking horse.

In addition, Thais and Patrick included some wall shelves with stuffed animals and a fluffy white rug, and they painted the trim around the door a pastel pink shade.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone reveals daughter’s name and nursery

The wall behind Baby Mendes’ crib was covered in pink-and-white cloud wallpaper and included a wooden name script that revealed the baby-to-be’s name, Aleesi Ramone, written in cursive.

Thais captioned the share, “Baby girl’s room ready for her 🥹💓 Aleesi Ramone We made it simple as I wanted Wood name sign @timberwooddesigns.”

The Reel received nearly 10,000 Likes, and hundreds more flocked to the comments section to gush over the video.

Among the commenters were several of Thais and Patrick’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Thais thanked Mike Berk whose comment read, “the room looks beautiful.”

Shaeeda Sween also noted how beautiful the nursery looked, adding, “😻 I love it,” while Jibri Bell left a slew of red-heart emojis in the comments.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais will be a busy working mom with her Brazilian swimsuit line

Thais isn’t letting motherhood stop her from achieving her dreams, although she’ll certainly have her hands full soon enough once baby Aleesi arrives. In addition to caring for a newborn, Thais will also stay busy with her recently-launched Brazilian swimsuit line.

Before becoming a swimsuit designer, Thais worked as a columnist and fashion writer in a newspaper and as a model, as per her website’s bio.

Sharing why she launched her business, Thais writes, “I’m a lover of the fashion world and design. Also, I love the beach and have always loved to design my own bikinis.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.