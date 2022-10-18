90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone poses in the nude for 35-week baby bump photoshoot

Thais showcased her growing baby bump in a nude photoshoot as she quickly approaches her due date. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone’s growing baby bump took center stage in a recent nude photoshoot.

Season 9 alum Thais and her husband, Patrick Mendes, are expecting their firstborn child, a daughter, next month.

Although she’s well into her third trimester of this pregnancy, Thais hasn’t let that slow her down when it comes to donning form-fitting ensembles and showing off her physique.

With just weeks to go until Thais becomes a first-time mom, the Brazilian beauty took to Instagram to share a stunning, black-and-white photo of herself posing for a recent maternity photoshoot.

Posing unclothed with her hands strategically placed to cover herself and make the snap Instagram-friendly, Thais’ beauty radiated in the gorgeous shot.

The 25-year-old mom-to-be wore her dark hair down with a center part, her long waves cascading past her shoulders. Thais looked into the distance with a serious gaze, choosing to forgo any accessories and sporting nothing but her birthday suit.

Thais Ramone is stunning in nude maternity photoshoot

Thais captioned her Instagram post, “35 weeks full of love ❤️🤱🏾.”

Thais’ share was a popular one, with over 23,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Several of the comments came from Thais’ fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members.

90 Day Fiance cast members gush over Thais’ maternity shoot

Another Season 9 alum, Emily Bieberly, told her castmate, “Damn mama you are killin it! Beyond beautiful 💕💕.”

Miona Bell, also from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance and one of Thais’ close friends, commented, “Yaaas we love beautiful body❤️❤️.”

Mike Berk from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days wrote, “Your rocking it!! I am so happy for you and Patrick on your new family.”

With motherhood on the horizon, Thais has her hands full. She recently launched her Brazilian-based swimsuit line, Thais Ramonie Brazilian Swimwear.

Before becoming pregnant, Thais put her modeling skills to good use and modeled some of the bikinis from her line. As the owner and founder of her brand, Thais touts herself as a “Mother, wife, 90 Day Fiancé reality star” as well as a former “model, columnist and fashion writer in a newspaper.”

As a lover of all things fashion, beauty, and the beach, Thais’ bikini line was the perfect entrepreneurial endeavor for the Brazilian native.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.