90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone launches Brazilian swimsuit line

Thais launched a Brazilian-based bikini line. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone can officially add bikini designer to her list of accomplishments.

The 26-year-old Brazilian beauty is a reality TV star, an expectant mom, a model, a former columnist and fashion writer, and now the owner and founder of a bikini line.

Thais took to social media to announce the exciting news in an Instagram post in which she modeled some of her swimwear, pre-pregnancy.

The TLC star explained that she had a dream two years ago to offer a product made in Brazil. Although a tough proposition, Thais revealed that her popularity on 90 Day Fiance afforded her more visibility.

However, Thais’ plans were put on hold when she discovered that she and her husband Patrick Mendes were expecting their first child, a girl who is due in November.

“I could no longer dedicate myself only to my dreams, there’s a princess on the way and she will always come first,” Thais noted in her Instagram caption, adding that she has persevered despite a wrench being thrown into the works, “But with all the difficulties, I made it happen the way I wanted and all prepared by myself.”

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone announces Brazilian swimwear line

A quick glance at Thais’ website offers the name of her line, Thais Ramonie Brazilian Swimwear, where customers can currently choose between five different bikini styles, all “handmade with love from Brazil.”

Tops and bottoms start at $39 with the average price running $78 plus shipping for a two-piece. In her website’s bio, Thais explains that she has always been a lover of fashion and design, especially beachwear.

Thais puts her modeling skills to good use

Thais describes her brand as “different, memorable, and has the purpose of enhancing your body and adding to your beauty.” She has also started a By Thais Ramonie Instagram account where she put her modeling skills to good use, showing off a variety of her Brazilian bikinis.

Thais and Patrick were one of two couples to announce they were expecting during the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Couples Tell All. Their castmates, Kara Bass and her husband Guillermo Rojer, are also expecting their first child next month, and have chosen to keep the baby’s gender a secret until delivery.

