90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto says she refuses to sell her poop in a jar: ‘That’s too far’

Stephanie Matto has made a mint selling her farts in a jar, but the 90 Day: The Single Life star says selling her poop to fans is taking it “too far.”

These days, there are plenty of unique ways to earn an income online, especially for social media influencers like Stephanie.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto’s successful fart in a jar business

Stephanie has used her fame from the 90 Day Fiance franchise and has started her own YouTube channel, written books, and started up her own subscription adult platform, Unfiltrd.

Stephanie’s critics thought she had gone off the deep end when she then announced that she was offering farts in a jar to paying customers.

Despite the bizarre sales pitch, Stephanie claimed that as of December 2021, she had earned over $90,000 selling her farts in a jar.

Although many were skeptical that people were actually purchasing Stephanie’s jarred flatulence, she told her fans she was giving the people “what they wanted.”

However, Stephanie’s fans have pushed the issue even further, and according to the 90 Day: The Single Life star, they’re asking her to take things a step further and sell her poop in a jar.

Stephanie took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 6, to address the influx of DMs she’s been receiving and explained why she’s not on board with selling her feces.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto refuses to sell poop in a jar, says it’s going ‘too far’

“Hey guys, I’ve gotten a lot of messages and no, I will not be selling poop in a jar,” Stephanie wrote over top of a selfie.

She added, “Not before, not now, not ever. That’s too far. Sorry. Even for me 😂.”

Although Stephanie draws the line at selling her poop in a jar, another reality TV star recently announced that she will, in fact, be selling her fecal matter to paying customers.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham announced that she’s offering her poop in a jar and even includes a video with every purchase, showing how she collected her sample.

Since sales from her farts in a jar have boomed, however, Stephanie hit a bit of a roadblock that has stopped her from selling her farts.

It looks as though Stephanie had to retire from selling her farts in a jar after she had a health scare.

Stephanie explained that she loaded up on protein-heavy foods like beans, protein muffins, hard-boiled eggs, protein shakes, and yogurt in order to produce enough gas to ship to her eager customers.

However, all of that protein left Stephanie with a gas bubble so large and painful that she believed she was having a stroke or a heart attack, landing herself in the hospital.

Stephanie was told by doctors to take a gas suppressant medication, putting an end to her successful career selling her farts.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.