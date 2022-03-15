90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto says she gets paid $100 per minute to ‘yell at men’

Stephanie Matto makes money yelling at men. Pic credit: STEPANKA/YouTube

90 Day: The Single Life star, Stephanie Matto, is focused on making money, and this time she’s doing it by yelling at men and charging them $100 per minute. Stephanie founded her NSFW platform a few months ago, and she’s already profiting from the website.

One way the young entrepreneur is raking in the dough is by having men pay her to boss them around.

The idea might sound outlandish, but apparently, it’s been working out for Stephanie, who opened up about her unique job in a recent video.

Stephanie Matto makes $100 per minute yelling at men

The 90 Day: The Single Life star knows how to find creative ways of making money, and her latest venture is raising eyebrows.

Stephanie recently opened up about one of the ways in which she gets paid on her platform.

Apparently, there are plenty of men who get their kicks by having women yell at them, and they’ll pay a pretty penny for it.

The reality TV personality noted that she’s been making money on her platform by doing just that.

In the “storytime” video, Stephanie wrote on the screen, “I get paid $100 per minute to yell at men to clean their room.”

“I get paid $100 per minute to tell grown a** men that they’ve been very, very bad boys and to go clean up their rooms,” said Stephanie.”That they have been very, very naughty and to go into time out right now.”

She admitted that the concept might sound “a little bit crazy” but went on to explain that it’s one of the ways in which creators on her platform can make money.

Stephanie Matto made over a million dollars in one year on OnlyFans

The 90 Day: The Single Life star continued to dish about her platform and how it came about in the video, which was first shared on her Tik Tok account.

“Last year I made over one million dollars on a very, very popular fan subscription platform, and unfortunately…[they] threatened to remove my content,” noted Stephanie.

While she didn’t mention OnlyFans in the video, a few months ago, Stephanie admitted that her frustration with OnlyFans gave her the idea to create an alternate option for herself and other creators.

“So I decided to make my very own fan subscription platform that would be fair, user-friendly, and not threaten to remove creators,” continued the TLC star in her video.

“I made a feature that would allow us to do pay-per-minute phone calls so we can then do very fun freaky things like tell men to go clean their rooms,” she added.

