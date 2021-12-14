90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto admits she’s living her best life

Stephanie Matto is living a great life. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto is admittedly living her best life and honestly who could blame her? The young entrepreneur has a lot going in her favor right now and she’s soaking in every bit of her accomplishments.

It seems the one thing that Stephanie hasn’t achieved at the moment is a successful relationship, but that might change very soon. She has taken the plunge and is trying to find love on the Discovery+ dating show but we’ll have to wait and see if that ends in a love connection.

For now, Stephanie is still enjoying her life in her dream home with her dogs and living her best life on her terms.

Stephanie Matto admits she’s living her best life right now

The 90 Day: The Single Life star recently opened up on social media during an Instagram Q &A about her life. And she had to admit that things are pretty great right now,

One Instagram user asked the reality TV personality if she is giving her best life and she said yes.

“I actually do feel I am,” responded Stephanie. “I have found a healthy balance between workaholism, personal time, family time, love. I feel good.”

While responding to the message Stephanie also noted that life is so good right now that it’s starting to make her anxious.

“I also feel slightly anxious about it because whenever things started being too good something f**ks it up,” she admitted.

Why is life so good for Stephanie Matto right now?

There are several reasons why the 90 Day: The Single Life star is having a great life right now. For one she’s raking in the cash with her business ventures one being her NSFW platform Unfiltrd.

She recently came up with an odd, but brilliant idea to sell her farts in a jar, and believe it or not they sold out in days. She has since restocked the pricey products which were selling for $500 per jar on sale from $1000.

Her first batch made her close to $50,000 in one week.

We think Stephanie’s personal life is going well too although she can’t reveal much until the season ends. The reality TV personality has been posting up tons of photos on social media but it’s the person behind the camera that has our attention.

Stephanie has been teasing her followers and one post, in particular, had us quite intrigued.

“Someone cute took this photo of me,” wrote Stephanie while sharing photos of her trip to New York. In the last slide, we saw a glimpse of a guy but for now, we don’t know if it’s a love interest or just a friend.

We can’t wait to see how Stephanie’s dating story ends and her next journey begins, until then this TLC star is living her best life.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.