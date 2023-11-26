90 Day Fiance star Sophie Sierra unrecognizable as she ditches bleach blonde hair for natural color

Sophie Sierra is looking a lot different than the blonde beauty we’ve come to know on 90 Day Fiance.

The 23-year-old was almost unrecognizable when she recently debuted stunning brunette tresses on social media, and people are loving the new look.

We’re used to seeing glimpses of her bleach-damaged hair, which is usually covered by a long blonde wig.

Sophie has been getting mocked about her bad wig on social media and she’s been poking fun at herself about that as well.

However, there will be no more jokes at her expense because Sophie has a hot new look.

Meanwhile, Sophie’s personal life might need an upgrade as well, because Rob has displayed some shady behavior, and viewers want her to kick him to the curb.

Despite the criticism, she might very well marry the 32-year-old, much to the chagrin of her mom, who already urged her to pack her things and return to the U.K.

While it looks like Sophie and Rob will stick things out, let’s wait and see if she really makes it down the aisle.

If you were on social media you might have scrolled past Sophie Sierra and not recognized her.

The 90 Day Fiance star is no longer a blonde as she’s gone back to her natural brunette color.

In a recent Instagram post, Sophie was all glammed up as she debuted the new look.

“After 2 years of bleach ruining my lifeee lol I finally went back to my natural hair colour 🙈 what do you guys think? 💕.”

90 Day Fiance fans love Sophie Sierra’s new look

Sophie asked people to comment on her new look, and she got a slew of positive responses.

“Omg you’re looking absolutely drop dead gorgeous 🔥❤️,” said one commenter.

“girl i’m gagged you look incredible never glowed more,” added someone else.

Another person also called the look “Stunning.”

Comments on Sophie Sierra’s new hair. Pic credit: @sophiesierra98/Instagram

One person noted that the brunette color was “way better,” than the bleach blonde.

Another Instagram user reiterated the sentiment and said, “Ur beautiful looks good on you better than the blonde.”

Meanwhile, now that Sophie has ditched the wig, she won’t have to worry about criticism regarding her hair–although she was taking it in stride.

The TLC star posted a TikTok video a few weeks ago, referencing the critics and poking fun at herself as she laughingly revealed, “I don’t wear wigs anymore ok 😂.”

What do you think of Sophie’s new look, do you prefer her as a blonde or a brunette?

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.