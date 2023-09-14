90 Day Fiance star Shekinah Garner’s financial history includes bankruptcy filing — Here’s everything we know

Being in the public eye often means that every aspect of your life, including your past, is put under a microscope, and reality TV newbie Shekinah Garner is a prime example.

As we’ve discovered, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 star filed for bankruptcy 16 years ago when she was still in her 20s.

According to documents obtained by In Touch, 41-year-old Shekinah filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy as a single debtor in July 2007.

Shekinah filed her paperwork in Santa Barbara, California, and filed as an individual along with her listed trustee, David Farmer.

The L.A.-based aesthetician’s case was later discharged in October 2007.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



These days, as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have watched this season, Shekinah lives a lavish lifestyle that seems to indicate she’s completely turned her financial situation around.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie Shekinah Garner works as a licensed aesthetician and event host

Shekinah, who grew up in the Amish community, has been a licensed aesthetician for 23 years and practices at Fluorescent Skin L.A.

Her work includes using “various modalities to achieve advanced results such as skin tightening, pore refining, textural resurfacing, tone enhancement, collagen induction and optimal health of the epidermis,” such as facials and dermaplaning.

She opened her skincare studio during the coronavirus pandemic and also developed a Dermaplaning and Oilplaning online course, which “quickly rose to the number one selling Dermaplaning course in the nation,” as Shekinah describes in the Instagram post below.

Shekinah earns a pretty penny in her line of work, charging $125 for a dermaplaning procedure, $350 for an 80-minute customized facial, and $150 for virtual consultations.

And judging by the feedback on her salon’s website, she is good at what she does, keeping her customers coming back for more.

During her 90 Day Fiance debut, Shekinah admitted that it’s “basically her job” to bring attractive people to events working as a co-host for high-end functions.

“There’s always a party. There’s always a premiere,” Shekinah revealed during the August 28 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. “It’s basically my job to bring attractive people to just be part of the event and the atmosphere.”

Shekinah fell in love with Turkish model Sarper Guven

Shekinah’s storyline didn’t premiere until late this season, but it’s already intrigued viewers.

Shekinah is leaving L.A. to move to Istanbul, Turkey, to be with her playboy-turned-personal trainer boyfriend, Sarper Guven.

Sarper admittedly has been with over 2,500 women, but he claims that he’s willing to settle down for Shekinah because she’s the one for him.

“It’s not that easy to [be] giving up [my] bad boy lifestyle, but I love her,” Sarper admitted during one of his confessionals this season. “So I hope I can get used to it because it will be difficult. I will do my best, somehow.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.