90 Day Fiance star Shekinah Garner reveals next plastic surgery procedure and why she had a facelift so young

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie Shekinah Garner is already planning her next plastic surgery.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shekinah has admitted to going under the knife quite a few times over the years.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, the aesthetician opened up about the cosmetic work she’s had done to alter her appearance.

At age 41, Shekinah has already had two facelifts, two neck lifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, two nose jobs, and two breast augmentations.

Now, the TLC star is marking her calendar for her next procedure.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In another Q&A, Shekinah was asked by one of her Instagram followers whether there were any more procedures she’d like to have done.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Shekinah Garner is prepping for nose job #3

Along with a selfie set to the song No Coke by Dr. Alban, Shekinah shared her answer.

As it turns out, a third nose job is in the books for Shekinah.

“Yes!” Shekinah answered. “I’m getting my nose done by @estetik_burun.”

Shekinah is going under the knife for a rhinoplasty. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Shekinah’s surgeon, Dr. Alpaslan Yildirim, is based in Turkey, where Shekinah currently lives with her boyfriend, Sarper Guven.

Shekinah won’t be the first 90 Day Fiance cast member to undergo cosmetic surgery in Turkey. Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey underwent “Barbie touch-up” surgeries in Turkey, and Anfisa Nava had a rhinoplasty in the Middle Eastern country.

As we mentioned, Shekinah is no stranger to facelifts, already having two under her belt. Another curious IG follower wanted to know why she had a facelift at a relatively young age.

Along with her answer, Shekinah uploaded a photo of herself under anesthesia in the operating room as her plastic surgeon prepared to get to work.

Shekinah cited ‘traumatic’ experiences and premature aging as reasons for her early facelift

As Shekinah explained, she opted for a facelift at a young age due to some “traumatic” events in her life at that time that caused her to age prematurely.

Shekinah shared a photo of herself undergoing a facelift. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

“Because I had several back-to-back traumatic toxic relationships mixed with family drama that stressed my body so [much] that I lost most of my hair and was seeing signs of aging prematurely,” Shekinah began to explain.

She continued, “You heal better and get a better result when you’re having any kind of surgery younger, so I went for it. So glad I did.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All airs on Monday, December 4, at 8/7c on TLC.