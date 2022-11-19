90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield is ready for a ‘happy weekend’ in soaking wet top and skimpy bikini bottoms

Paola is ready to have a “happy weekend.” Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield seriously turned up the heat as she showcased her stunning curves from a pool.

Paola isn’t one to shy away from showing off her incredible figure on social media, and the Colombian-born beauty’s latest share was no exception.

The 35-year-old stunner shared a post to her Instagram, showing off her sultry side.

Clad in a drenched, white button-down top and bikini bottoms, the professional wrestler gazed at the camera with an alluring expression.

Paola’s water-soaked top was partially see-through, revealing the tattoo on her left arm, and was tied at the waist. She seemingly opted to forgo a bikini top under her sheer top.

The TLC star’s barely-there bikini bottoms, also white, highlighted her snatched waistline and curvaceous legs and hips. The angle of the shot perfectly accentuated her jaw-dropping physique as she placed one foot on the steps of the pool, ready to exit and soak up the sun.

Paola’s hair was drenched, indicating that she enjoyed a dunk in the refreshing blue water, and she went with a neutral makeup palette other than her dark red lip color and false lashes.

“As long as I like it 💙 #happyweekend,” read the caption on the post.

Paola shares her workouts and meal plans

As a professional wrestler and certified personal trainer, Paola knows a thing or two about keeping her body in tip-top shape.

She runs three Instagram accounts — in addition to her personal page, Paola also runs her Paola Blaze account, her wrestling ring name, as well as her Pao Super Fit Team page.

The former model and shoe designer has always dreamed of running her own business. She made her dream a reality with her fitness plan, which offers customers workout programs, meal plans, and online coaching.

Capitalizing on her 90 Day Fiance fame, Paola began documenting her fitness journey on social media, which was well received. She became a certified personal trainer and began her online brand.

Speaking of her passion for fitness, Paola shares on her Super Pao Fit site, “My goal is for others to recognize me for my hard work, dedication, and love for fitness. I have never felt more confident and secure with my healthy and happy lifestyle, and with this, I want to empower others. It took me a while to find my passion, but as I always say, it’s never too late to learn and do what we love.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.