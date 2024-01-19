90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva reveals whether Josh is supporting her financially and if they’re still dating

Natalie Mordovtseva caught some major heat for relying on her love interest, Josh Weinstein, to support her financially.

This season on 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie and Josh are still focused on making their relationship work.

After trying the long-distance thing for a while, Natalie decided to pack up her life in Florida and move to California to be closer to Josh.

Once Natalie arrived in L.A., she was joined by her mom soon after, Nelia, who made it to the U.S. from Ukraine. And although the mother-daughter duo was ecstatic to be reunited, they faced some major hardships: Natalie had no job and no place to live.

Josh was quick to pitch in and help Natalie secure an apartment and line up some job interviews for her, but it wasn’t enough for the aspiring actress and model.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched as Natalie stormed off after Josh revealed he had to leave town for business, and it seemed they were back at square one.

Here’s what 90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva says about Josh Weinstein paying her bills

So, where does Natalie and Josh’s relationship stand today, and is the Preview Models founder and CEO still keeping her afloat financially? Here’s what she had to say.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight’s Melicia Johnson, the Ukrainian native opened up about whether or not she sees a future with Josh in it.

“I don’t have explanations myself; we don’t know where it’s going, and I don’t know if it’s gonna happen,” Natalie dished to the outlet of her and Josh’s relationship.

As for Josh giving Natalie money to support her until she gets on her feet, the 90 Day Fiance star noted that she’s currently working and that Josh has been “involved” in some financial capacity.

“But it’s complicated when we get to the subject because it’s kind of, um, I don’t even know how to, like, how much he’s involved in other lives, how he really helps, how it works, I’m not really sure,” Natalie said.

“Yeah, but he’s around,” she added.

Natalie explained that she had a lot of trouble renting an apartment in L.A. since she hadn’t established a credit score, so Josh came to the rescue and helped her “to negotiate” and eventually find her a place to call home.

Adding to her comments about Josh still being involved in her life, Natalie remained somewhat secretive.

“Josh is still around, yeah, I would say,” she said.

Natalie isn’t willing to completely hang it up on Mike Youngquist

Although it sounds like Natalie and Josh are still working out their romantic connection, it’s interesting that Natalie isn’t willing to forget about her first American love, her ex-husband, Mike Youngquist.

Even though Michael filed for divorce from Natalie in December 2023, she isn’t willing to let go entirely.

“I don’t know, I mean, I never close the door when it comes to Michael,” Natalie dished. “We always talk so since it’s his choice, and I respect it.”

90 Day: The Single Life Season 5 airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.