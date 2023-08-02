90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva facing backlash over latest career venture: ‘Don’t be like Larissa’

Natalie Mordovtseva is ramping up her side hustle game, but 90 Day Fiance critics think it’s a bit too racy.

Since we last saw Natalie on TLC, the Russian-born model has been busy exploring other sources of income besides filming for reality TV.

The 37-year-old has previously worked as a model, and now she’s putting a spin on selling images of herself online for money.

Yes, that’s right, Natalie has jumped on board the OnlyFans bandwagon.

Natalie promised her Instagram followers that her content is “Magical and mystic,” but her critics aren’t convinced.

In a recent Instagram post, Natalie advertised her latest business venture as she posed in a skimpy crop top, plaid miniskirt, white thigh-highs, and white high heels.

“I am so excited to share my fabulous new content 🙀🙀🙀,” she captioned the photo. “Click the Link in the BIO 🌷✨🌷✨🌷 #wornerbros#tlc#discovery#nataliemordovtseva🐆.”

Natalie’s upload earned her nearly 2,400 likes, and in the comments section, she was met with mixed reactions. While her fans sent her nothing but positive vibes, her naysayers were just as vocal about her new side gig.

Natalie Mordovtseva’s critics aren’t impressed by her new side hustle

“This woman will do anything to stay in the spotlight,” one of Natalie’s disparagers penned.

Another Instagram user felt her content is “too much,” pointing out that she’s “not twenty anymore.”

“Oooh Natalie don’t be like Larissa,” warned one 90 Day Fiance viewer, referring to the controversial cast member, Larissa Lima, who got fired by TLC for taking part in a show with the adult live-streaming webcam platform, CamSoda.

“She busy selling her body on internet,” they added. “Go back to your real life pliz, u have dreams to be married and have kids. So sister it’s not too late to fix it?”

Natalie’s critics expressed their distaste for her joining OnlyFans. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Others chimed in, reiterating the message. One critic told Natalie that her new choice of platforms is “so sad” and told her to “Get it together!”

“Oh, she got a job at the Tilted Kilt, good for her,” joked an Instagram follower, with another critic convinced that posing for Playboy will be next on Natalie’s to-do list.

Natalie has faced harsh criticism since she joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Natalie is likely used to coming under fire for her decisions. If it’s not her career choices, it’s the message she’s sending to women about body image, promoting “slave labor,” or sporting “bad” hair extensions for a red carpet event.

Not only that but Natalie has been criticized for the way she treated her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist. Many 90 Day Fiance viewers also slammed Natalie, who has been married three times, for leading on her former boyfriend, Josh Weinstein.

After her marriage to Mike failed, Natalie moved to Florida, where she met Josh, a modeling agency CEO. Despite sparks flying between the two, Natalie’s hot-and-cold attitude toward their relationship left Josh confused about their romance, and it seems they’ve since called it quits.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.