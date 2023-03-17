90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva admits she’s ‘crazy’

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva sent out a short and sweet, albeit bizarre, message to her fans and critics.

The controversial Ukrainian-born beauty has garnered plenty of attention – good and bad – since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiance during Season 7.

Natalie isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and her animated personality rubs some viewers the wrong way, while others appreciate her vibrant demeanor.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Natalie showcased her one-of-a-kind disposition and used a voiceover to send a message, although it’s unclear what her intention was.

The video began with Natalie approaching her camera lens while a GIF with question marks appeared in the lower left corner.

As the voiceover rolled, Natalie struck several poses, adding different GIFs throughout. She stood with her back against a wall as she blew kisses to the camera, adding a pair of cloud-lens sunglasses to her face and imaginary $100 bills flying out of her shirt pocket.

Natalie Mordovtseva says she’s not ‘rich,’ but she’s ‘crazy’

Natalie stroked her face with a serious expression as the audio continued before winking while an unidentified person coiffed her hair.

The TLC star added two last emojis, one which read, “OOPS!” and another of a dancing animal wearing sunglasses.

“People ask me, ‘Are you a crazy, rich Asian?’ I say, ‘Yes, I am, minus the Asian and minus the rich. I’m just crazy,'” the voiceover said.

Natalie ended the video by making a kissy face and flashing a peace sign with her hand.

She captioned her share, “Da……🤓🤩 #nataliemordovtseva🪬.”

Natalie’s video is met with criticism

The peculiar video – on which Natalie limited comments – received over 1,100 likes, and several hundred of her 340,000 Instagram followers headed to the comments to sound off.

“That would be a hard NO,” wrote one of Natalie’s critics.

Another disparager penned, “Not at all. Your storyline is very boring.”

Natalie’s disparagers showed up in the comments section. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

One Instagram user commented on Natalie’s appearance and surmised she has been “dabbling in some plastic surgery” and cosmetic procedures. “Not looking natural,” they noted.

“Fakeeeeeeeeee,” griped another.

One of Natalie’s detractors called her an “entitled, spoiled drama queen” and begged her not to return to reality TV.

Is Natalie returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise with Josh Weinstein?

Natalie has been using Instagram to hint at her return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise. After her appearance on The Single Life, viewers were left wondering about her relationship status with her love interest Josh Weinstein and her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

Earlier this month, Natalie responded to a comment on Instagram and confirmed that she’d be returning to reality TV. However, she didn’t provide any further details about which show or network.

When a commenter asked her, “Will you be on any upcoming TV shows?” Natalie simply replied, “Da,” with a red heart emoji.

When it comes to her on-again-off-again love story with Josh, Natalie’s recent spotting with him sparked rumors that they’re still an item.

The duo shared the same video in their Instagram Stories, depicting them seated next to each other in a car at night. Neither one of them spoke in the video; Josh simply flashed a peace sign while Natalie blew a kiss to the camera.

However, Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, spoke with In Touch and told the publication that Natalie and Josh are “still dating” and “moving forward with another season” of 90 Day: The Single Life. Stay tuned to find out the meaning behind all of Natalie’s recent innuendos.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.