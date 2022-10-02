90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell showcases amazing curves in red cut-out dress

Miona was a vision in red as she posed from a balcony and wished her fans “Cheers” from sunny California. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell showcased her enviable curves in a red cut-out dress while visiting San Diego.

Since her season of 90 Day Fiance ended, Miona has been enjoying life alongside her husband, Jibri Bell.

The Serbian-born beauty has garnered an impressive 199K followers on Instagram, where she often shares snippets of her day-to-day life and plugs her ponytail and makeup brush line, Miona Beauty.

Recently, Miona visited sunny and temperate San Diego, California, where she spent some time enjoying herself.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Miona shared a photo of herself posing on a balcony as she held a fruity drink and showed her pearly whites with a big smile for the camera.

Miona opted for a fire engine red dress with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and cutouts at her midsection. The top half of Miona’s dress gathered in a metal rib ring at her chest, while the bottom half was formfitting and showed off her amazing curves. The cutout on Miona’s dress highlighted her taut and toned abs.

As is typically the case, Miona’s makeup was flawless, and she sported one of her Miona Beauty line’s Mimi ponytails in a dark brown color with light brown highlights.

The gorgeous TLC star accessorized with large hoop earrings and a wristwatch and wore a pair of pink sunglasses on her head.

“Cheers from San Diego ☀️I enjoyed spending some time here!” she captioned her share before adding which of her signature ponytails she wore in the pic, “Wearing @mionabeauty Mimi Ponytail color T1B/30 🤍.”

Miona’s post received nearly 5,000 Likes, and plenty of her fans took to the comments to gush over her red-hot look.

Miona’s Season 9 castmate, Thais Ramone, stopped by to let her friend know that she looked “Beautiful!!!!!”

“So cute,” read another comment from a fan while another told her she was “The most beautiful.”

“You are an amazing business Lady, blessings ♥️,” read another comment from one of Miona’s admirers.

During her and Jibri’s season on 90 Day Fiance, viewers learned that Miona wasn’t a fan of Jibri’s home state of South Dakota.

Earlier this summer, Miona hinted that she and Jibri had moved to The Golden State. Sharing a video of herself swimming, taking in the sights in Hollywood, and sharing some of the beautiful landscapes, Miona told her followers that it was “Amazing” when asked how life in California was treating her.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.