90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell poses for the ‘paparazzi’ in cutout top and silver miniskirt

Miona shows off her wig line on Instagram. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Miona Bell showed off her sense of style and curvy physique while her husband captured her coming home from work.

Since her time on the hit TLC series, Miona has garnered hundreds of thousands of followers across social media.

Her personal Instagram account is where she shares most of her content, and her latest post promoted her brand.

Miona shared two photos of herself in the driveway of her and her husband, Jibri Bell’s, Palm Springs, California driveway.

In the first shot, Miona looked to be shutting her car door with her hand still on the handle as she looked in the direction of the person taking the photo, who happened to be Jibri.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miona was clad in a figure-enhancing outfit consisting of a long-sleeved black top with sheer bell sleeves and cutouts throughout. She paired her top with a shimmery silver miniskirt, highlighting her curvy physique.

Miona Bell sizzles in shimmery miniskirt and cutout top for ‘paparazzi’ snap

Miona’s knee-high black leather boots with chunky heels and her cross-shoulder bag with chain detailing topped off her fashion-forward look.

The Serbian beauty donned one of her ponytails from her Miona Beauty line, the Flamingo, and as always, her makeup was flawless. Her defined brows were perfectly arched, and her cheeks perfectly contoured, highlighting her dewy complexion.

Her caption for the post read, “Coming home from work and paparazzi aka @jibribell is right there waiting to take some 📸 of me 😁

Wearing @mionabeauty Flamingo Ponytail in color T1B/30 🥰”

Miona’s 90 Day Fiance fame helped launch her beauty brands

Miona’s post served as the perfect advertisement for her brand. She launched Miona Beauty last summer, capitalizing on her fame from appearing on the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Her Miona Beauty IG page currently has 35.3K followers, proving how popular her line has become.

The former reality TV star’s beauty line offers eight ponytail styles: the Mimi, the Desert, the Flamingo, the Braid, the Palm Springs, the Hair Bun, the Moon, and the Boho. Each ponytail is available in various shades, and many are currently on sale, ranging in price from $13.99 to $49.

Miona recently added her Ema wig to her brand’s collection. It is a popular item, as it’s currently sold out. She recently added hair wax to the collection too. Her wig is currently on sale for $89, and her hair wax retails for $12.99.

The TLC star explains how she came up with the idea to launch her brand on her website. “Hi guys! My name is Miona Bell, I’m the founder and owner of Miona Beauty!”

“My love for the ponytails started when I got my first ponytail extension, 10 years ago. When I realized how easy it was to style my hair with these extensions my life forever changed!” she writes.

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Miona is also a talented makeup artist. She showcases some of her work on her Miona Makeup Instagram page, where she has an additional 8,206 followers.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.